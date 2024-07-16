Carl Strieby’s Newly Released "Judged by Jesus" is a Profound and Inspiring Testimony of a Man’s Spiritual Discovery
“Judged by Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carl Strieby is a compelling narrative of faith, divine encounters, and the transformative power of experiencing heaven and returning with a mission.
Mackinaw City, MI, July 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Judged by Jesus”: a remarkable and inspiring account of divine intervention and spiritual enlightenment. “Judged by Jesus” is the creation of published author, Carl Strieby, who has held many titles throughout his lifetime: master carpenter and woodworker, husband, dad, son, brother, uncle, friend, Harley enthusiast, and grandpa to name a few. He has always held a dedicated work ethic and a strong Christian belief. He is a loving husband and grandpa and enjoys spending time with their dog, Ozzie.
Strieby shares, “I was an ordinary Christian—trying to do the right thing, usually attending church except when it interfered with his hobbies, praying (much more often during tough times), and going about his daily life.
“His life changed drastically when an industrial accident resulted in four resuscitations and several trips to heaven. This is his story, the story Jesus sent him back to his earthly life to share, the story of being judged by Jesus.
“While in a coma, Carl saw, heard, and remembered everything said and done around him, including the angel Jesus sent to comfort and pray with his wife. He also saw his heavenly friends and relatives who preceded him in death. They shared wisdom and warnings of future events and messages for loved ones.
“Carl learned not to fret about earthly things; ultimately, they don’t matter. In heaven, everything is provided for you.
“This book is the mission Jesus entrusted to Carl to share the amazing wonder of heaven, the importance of being accountable for your actions, and the complete wonder and joy of our happy, laughing, and loving Jesus.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carl Strieby’s new book offers an extraordinary glimpse into the afterlife and emphasizes the significance of faith, accountability, and the eternal joy found in Jesus.
Consumers can purchase “Judged by Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Judged by Jesus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
