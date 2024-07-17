Gloria Marcella Perry-Hewitt’s Newly Released “To Know Him Is to Love Him” is an Inspirational Journey of Faith and Miracles

“To Know Him Is to Love Him” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gloria Marcella Perry-Hewitt is a heartfelt memoir that chronicles the author's remarkable journey of faith, resilience, and divine intervention. Through moments of joy, hardship, and triumph, Perry-Hewitt shares her personal experiences and the profound impact of God's presence in her life, inspiring readers to seek and embrace the love of the divine.