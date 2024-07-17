Gloria Marcella Perry-Hewitt’s Newly Released “To Know Him Is to Love Him” is an Inspirational Journey of Faith and Miracles
“To Know Him Is to Love Him” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gloria Marcella Perry-Hewitt is a heartfelt memoir that chronicles the author's remarkable journey of faith, resilience, and divine intervention. Through moments of joy, hardship, and triumph, Perry-Hewitt shares her personal experiences and the profound impact of God's presence in her life, inspiring readers to seek and embrace the love of the divine.
Apopka, FL, July 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “To Know Him Is to Love Him”: a spiritually driven memoir that celebrates the wonders of God. “To Know Him Is to Love Him” is the creation of published author, Gloria Marcella Perry-Hewitt.
Perry-Hewitt shares, “My name is Gloria Marcella Perry-Hewitt, and my birthplace is Saint Mary, Jamaica. The Lord gave me the vision to write this book. I would like for everyone to read this inspirational novel. While you read my book, you will be able to witness the journey that I have experienced: the good times and the bad times. I was annotated to tell the story of the many blessings in my life.
“Psalm 34:8 reads, 'I am living it!' I always have something to tell about what God has done in my life—miracles and healing from age 18 until the present.
“Once you read this novel, you will find that God is real and he plays a major part in my life and yours once you seek him.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gloria Marcella Perry-Hewitt’s new book is a testament to the power of faith and the transformative love of God. Through her candid storytelling and unwavering belief, Perry-Hewitt invites readers to embark on a journey of spiritual discovery and personal growth.
Consumers can purchase “To Know Him Is to Love Him” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “To Know Him Is to Love Him,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
