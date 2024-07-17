Milton Cruz’s Newly Released "Unbecoming Human" is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Identify and Technology
“Unbecoming Human” from Christian Faith Publishing author Milton Cruz is a compelling examination of modern society's struggle with technology's influence on individual and group identity. Through its insightful narrative, the book delves into themes of dehumanization, media influence, and the preservation of personal and cultural heritage.
Killeen, TX, July 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Unbecoming Human”: a fascinating exploration of identity, technology, and societal influence. “Unbecoming Human” is the creation of published author, Milton Cruz, who was born in Puerto Rico, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 1973, and a master’s degree from the University of Connecticut in 1978. He worked in middle high school. He served in the United States Army as an orthopedic and dietician specialist for twenty-one years and retired as a master sergeant in 2002. In 2005, he returned to teach for eight more years. He retired from teaching in 2013. He spent the last ten years working with the public in hotels, automobiles, and retail stores. He is a proud father of six children and a grandfather of seven grandchildren.
Cruz shares, “In our modern world, our lives are driven by the latest media: public and private. Their continuous influence on every aspect of our lives leaves us with little to no chance of deciding what really matters. That is, the personal individual and or group decision-making in what matters most, the preservation and expressions of singularity and group identity. We have been absorbed by the powerful and influential media corporations that plan, control, and influence our lifestyles—a one-world domination that is eroding individual and family concepts. The dehumanization of people puts all of us at risk and makes us a by-product of artificial intelligence. Yes, we have been immersed in and controlled by modern and present technology. We need to recover our singular humanity and our relevance to all. We should be proud of our distinct heritages. Let us recover it and continue to work on our own universal identity.
“This book is an inspiration to adults who can make a difference in their attitude to make a difference among themselves and improve social areas and a better relationship among us, the great and larger human family.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Milton Cruz’s new book offers a profound reflection on the challenges posed by technology and media on personal and collective identity. It encourages readers to reclaim their individual humanity and cultural heritage in the face of overwhelming technological advancement.
