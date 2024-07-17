Mitchell Ford’s New Book, "Reason for the Lake," is a Compelling and Thought-Provoking Novel of a Family Who is Reunited Under Extraordinary Circumstances
Mont Belvieu, TX, July 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Mitchell Ford, a musician and storyteller who developed a love of writing at a young age, has completed his most recent book, “Reason for the Lake”: a compelling narrative blending mystery and family drama that dives deep into the intertwined lives of the Caredana family, whose ancestral home holds both a storied past and a mysterious promise of healing.
Born in West Texas in 1981, Mitchell Ford's passion for storytelling began with the tales shared by his maternal grandfather and the poems penned by his mother during his formative years. Inspired early on, he embarked on his first writing endeavor at the tender age of ten. Beyond writing novels, Mitchell channels his creativity into crafting songs and scripts, a pursuit he relishes during leisure moments. An avid enthusiast of live productions, he also finds joy in occasional engagements with theater and live music performances.
At the heart of “Reason for the Lake” is nineteen-year-old Aires Caredana, who learns she has a long-lost sister, Luna. With this revelation, nineteen-year-old Aires Caredana is to welcome her long-lost sibling to her family home. However, Luna is gravely ill, and no one knows how to treat her mysterious illness.
“Over two hundred years had now passed after the construction of the villa in which the Caredana family lived,” writes Ford. “The villa and, adjacent to this, a lake, were well renowned. Nobody knew whether to believe or dismiss accounts of healing from this water. They were abundant and could easily be heard.
“Luna would soon be there. She knew absolutely nothing of this reputed river.
“Aires was preparing to leave and had little time to stay with her sister, Luna. Their parents were sure Luna would not be long with them. A perhaps two-acre river just could be the resolution to an issue, which had plagued this family for eighteen years.”
Published by Fulton Books, Mitchell Ford’s book is a spellbinding read that transcends genres, blending elements of mystery and family drama into a narrative that will resonate with audiences long after the final page. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Reason for the Lake” promises readers an unforgettable journey into the heart of familial bonds and the quest for healing.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Reason for the Lake” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
