Nick Taurus’s New Book, “Not Viable: An Autobiography of an American Nationalist,” a Candid Critique of Contemporary American Politics and the Country's Future
Laguna Hills, CA, July 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Nick Taurus has completed his most recent book, “Not Viable: An Autobiography of an American Nationalist”: a bold narrative that challenges the political establishment, reflecting on the author’s own journey as an activist and congressional candidate in order to confront issues of hypocrisy and disillusionment within the GOP.
A prominent American nationalist and activist based in Orange County, California, author Nick Taurus graduated magna cum laude from California State University Fullerton with a degree in history, focusing on the Austro-Hungarian empire during World War I and the Nixon presidency. The author is also a devout Roman Catholic and holds strong allegiance to former President Trump.
In “Not Viable: An Autobiography of an American Nationalist,” readers will discover the story of American nationalist, author, activist, and former congressional candidate Nick Taurus. Through sharing his story, Nick explores the difficulties in infiltrating the political mainstream as well as the continued ideological awakening of millions of white Americans who have grown dissatisfied with the current trajectory of the nation. Although “Not Viable” is the story of Nick’s long-shot candidacy in the 2022 midterms, the story itself is a commentary on America’s broken political system.
“I wrote this work not out of the desire for money or an increase in social standing; rather, I hoped it may serve as a testimony to the experience of millions of young white American men who have seen the light through the excess and degeneracy they have witnessed during their lives,” writes Taurus. “I hope that one, through reading this book, not only is it inspired to get involved in the reclamation of our nation but also hardens their resolve in the face of the impressive assemblage of forces arrayed against us. My story is not meant to be a black pill, but a reality check, as our visions of a grand collapse, national divorce, or some Caesarian figure who will save us do not appear to be in the cards for the moment. In the face of such grim odds and a bleak future, we must steel ourselves for the task ahead and prepare for the long road toward victory.”
Published by Fulton Books, Nick Taurus’s book offers readers a compelling narrative that challenges the status quo and demands a reexamination of American political norms. Engaging and thought-provoking, “Not Viable” exposes the realities behind the facade of American political virtue, and serves as a rallying cry for American nationalism, urging readers to reconsider the trajectory of the nation amidst growing discontent.
