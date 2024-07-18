Author Gleander Fisher Aaron’s New Book, "Amazing Jesus Our Beloved Savior," is a Benediction from God to Bring All to His Service
Recent release “Amazing Jesus Our Beloved Savior” from Newman Springs Publishing author Gleander Fisher Aaron is a book that goes deep into scripture and helps those understand God’s love.
Temple, TX, July 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Gleander Fisher Aaron, a wife of 52 years, mother of two, grandmother and great grandmother, has completed her new book, “Amazing Jesus Our Beloved Savior”: a devout book that exists really to illuminate the word of God to those that pick up the text, to help them understand some key scriptures that bring about the word of God and His message to all of His children, whether they follow closely or are new to the path.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Gleander Fisher Aaron’s guiding tale wants to help bring understanding of what God wants for each of His children, whether that means day to day actions, what to do in a moment of crisis or struggle, and guides on how to bring and find success in every day situations.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Amazing Jesus Our Beloved Savior” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
