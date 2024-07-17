Author Kumbla S. Nayak’s New Book, "My Journey to the Kumbla Nayaks Royal Heritage," Centers Around the Author’s Journey Back to His Childhood Town of Kumbla in India
Recent release “My Journey to the Kumbla Nayaks Royal Heritage” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kumbla S. Nayak is a compelling and eye-opening memoir that follows the author’s journey back to his birthplace, exploring not only his heritage and personal memories of his childhood, but also the lessons to be found within the historical tales of Kumbla and the wisdom of the past.
Flemington, NJ, July 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kumbla S. Nayak has completed his new book, “My Journey to the Kumbla Nayaks Royal Heritage”: a fascinating travelog of the author’s birthplace containing stories from his childhood, as well as the story of the brave Kumbla Nayak rajas and the process of discovering his heritage.
Born in Kumbla, which is located in the Kerala state in India, author Kumbla S. Nayak has always been interested in public speaking and writing. During a visit to his village, he toured the famous Bekal Fort at Kasargod, built by Hiriya Venkatappa Nayaka and completed by Shivappa Nayaka, who belonged to the Keladi Nayaka clan. He was inspired by the Nayakas’ prowess, military acumen, and intelligence, and recalled many fascinating stories from his grandparents about how his family was linked to the Nayakas of Keladi. This inspired his search for his roots, and this book is a humble attempt to write his life story and recall his heritage.
This book, “My Journey to the Kumbla Nayaks Royal Heritage,” follows the author’s journey from the idyllic paradise village of Kumbla to the city of opportunities, Mumbai, eventually going full circle back to the royal heritage of the Nayaks of Keladi. The book is an attempt to provide a glimpse into his life and reinstate the forgotten contributions of these kings and queens—their bravery, architectural and military prowess, business sense, and other amazing contributions to the country. The forts, temples, and dams that were built centuries ago still stand as a testament to the great Keladi rulers.
Nayak writes, “Through my own journey, I take you to the history of our generation—the brave rajas, who not only fought the British and Tipu Sultan but also ruled well for several years and built beautiful architectural monuments: temples, dams, and forts that have withstood the test of time. Through this book, I am attempting to take you through the journey of my childhood to the historical times of our generations past.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kumbla S. Nayak’s engaging tale is a poignant series that will keep the pages turning as readers are transported back to the author’s roots, discovering the incredibly rich history of Kumbla and the author’s heritage. Thought-provoking and heartfelt, Nayak shares his story in the hopes of inspiring his readers to explore their own backgrounds and learn about their own fascinating histories.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “My Journey to the Kumbla Nayaks Royal Heritage” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Born in Kumbla, which is located in the Kerala state in India, author Kumbla S. Nayak has always been interested in public speaking and writing. During a visit to his village, he toured the famous Bekal Fort at Kasargod, built by Hiriya Venkatappa Nayaka and completed by Shivappa Nayaka, who belonged to the Keladi Nayaka clan. He was inspired by the Nayakas’ prowess, military acumen, and intelligence, and recalled many fascinating stories from his grandparents about how his family was linked to the Nayakas of Keladi. This inspired his search for his roots, and this book is a humble attempt to write his life story and recall his heritage.
This book, “My Journey to the Kumbla Nayaks Royal Heritage,” follows the author’s journey from the idyllic paradise village of Kumbla to the city of opportunities, Mumbai, eventually going full circle back to the royal heritage of the Nayaks of Keladi. The book is an attempt to provide a glimpse into his life and reinstate the forgotten contributions of these kings and queens—their bravery, architectural and military prowess, business sense, and other amazing contributions to the country. The forts, temples, and dams that were built centuries ago still stand as a testament to the great Keladi rulers.
Nayak writes, “Through my own journey, I take you to the history of our generation—the brave rajas, who not only fought the British and Tipu Sultan but also ruled well for several years and built beautiful architectural monuments: temples, dams, and forts that have withstood the test of time. Through this book, I am attempting to take you through the journey of my childhood to the historical times of our generations past.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kumbla S. Nayak’s engaging tale is a poignant series that will keep the pages turning as readers are transported back to the author’s roots, discovering the incredibly rich history of Kumbla and the author’s heritage. Thought-provoking and heartfelt, Nayak shares his story in the hopes of inspiring his readers to explore their own backgrounds and learn about their own fascinating histories.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “My Journey to the Kumbla Nayaks Royal Heritage” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories