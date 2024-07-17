Author Kumbla S. Nayak’s New Book, "My Journey to the Kumbla Nayaks Royal Heritage," Centers Around the Author’s Journey Back to His Childhood Town of Kumbla in India

Recent release “My Journey to the Kumbla Nayaks Royal Heritage” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kumbla S. Nayak is a compelling and eye-opening memoir that follows the author’s journey back to his birthplace, exploring not only his heritage and personal memories of his childhood, but also the lessons to be found within the historical tales of Kumbla and the wisdom of the past.