Alicia King’s New Book, "Lil Perp," is a Compelling Novel That Draws Inspiration from a Real-Life Tragedy to Tell a Riveting Story of Longing and Loss
Recent release “Lil Perp” from Page Publishing author Alicia King is the captivating story of a driven young rapper named Gus, known by his stage name Lil Perp. When his first song unexpectedly becomes a hit, Gus is thrust into the spotlight. Although achieving what he hungered for his whole life, Gus struggles to stay afloat under the pressure of stardom and the influence of drugs.
New York, NY, July 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Alicia King, a gifted disabled author who has written six books and had three published while living in a rehabilitation center, has completed her new book, “Lil Perp”: a gripping and potent reimagining of a tragic rapper’s life.
“This is a fictional story based upon someone who was real, but passed away,” says author Alicia King. “His real name was Gustav Elijah Åhr and his stage name was Lil Peep. Lil Peep or (Lil Perp’s) one dream for a career is music.”
Published by Page Publishing, Alicia King’s dramatic tale follows a troubled, yet creative young man named Gus, who goes by the stage name Lil Perp. His life’s goal is to become a musician, and he relies on the support of his girlfriend and friends to keep his head above water. But when Gus’ girlfriend breaks up with him, his support system starts to fall apart. Following the additional emotional blow of his parents’ separation, Gus devotes himself completely to music, using his pain to motivate him.
Almost overnight, Gus (now solely known as Lil Perp) becomes a sensation. His first ever song is a hit, and he falls deeper and deeper into the pit of stardom. Lil Perp had a liking for drugs before the fame, but the rapper lifestyle exacerbates his habit. Can he cope with his newfound fame and dangerous love of drugs? Follow along with Lil Perp on his rise to rap legend and immerse yourself in the tragic events leading up to his untimely passing.
Readers who wish to experience this fascinating work can purchase “Lil Perp” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
