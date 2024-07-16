Alicia King’s New Book, "Lil Perp," is a Compelling Novel That Draws Inspiration from a Real-Life Tragedy to Tell a Riveting Story of Longing and Loss

Recent release “Lil Perp” from Page Publishing author Alicia King is the captivating story of a driven young rapper named Gus, known by his stage name Lil Perp. When his first song unexpectedly becomes a hit, Gus is thrust into the spotlight. Although achieving what he hungered for his whole life, Gus struggles to stay afloat under the pressure of stardom and the influence of drugs.