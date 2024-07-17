Author Jack Carbee’s New Book, "The Dark Side of the Dune," is a Compelling Psychological Murder Mystery That Unravels Decades-Old Secrets and Hidden Truths
Recent release “The Dark Side of the Dune” from Page Publishing author Jack Carbee is a riveting tale of suspense and discovery set against the backdrop of Chicago and a mysterious lakeside village in Michigan that follows a successful businessman who discovers a body in his hometown and must work to uncover her identity and clear his name in her murder investigation.
New York, NY, July 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jack Carbee, a former literature teacher and basketball coach with six decades of experience serving six high schools in four Midwest states, two colleges in Illinois, and a year with a pro team in Dubai, has completed his new book, “The Dark Side of the Dune”: a psychological murder mystery that follows a successful business who returns to his hometown, only to find himself as a prime suspect in a murder case that he’ll have to solve on his own if he ever hopes to clear his name, leading him on a spiral into a dark, twisted web of secrets.
Carbee shares, “Forty years after leaving for college, George Wapello, a successful businessman, returns to his hometown and makes a grizzly discovery. The skeleton of a young girl that for forty years has lain undisturbed under the sand on the dark side of the dune can lead to only one assumption… He is a murderer. Determined to establish her identity and understand how and why she died and why he remembers nothing of the event, he discovers that someone else shares his secret. The outcome can only be determined in the jungle of vines and blackberry bushes where nobody ever goes on the dark side of the dune.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jack Carbee’s enthralling tale promises readers an immersive experience into a world where secrets lurk beneath every shadow and the past holds the key to redemption or ruin. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Dark Side of the Dune” deftly weaves shocking twists and turns in order to keep the pages turning and keep readers on the edge of their seats right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Dark Side of the Dune” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
