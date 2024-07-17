Author Jack Carbee’s New Book, "The Dark Side of the Dune," is a Compelling Psychological Murder Mystery That Unravels Decades-Old Secrets and Hidden Truths

Recent release “The Dark Side of the Dune” from Page Publishing author Jack Carbee is a riveting tale of suspense and discovery set against the backdrop of Chicago and a mysterious lakeside village in Michigan that follows a successful businessman who discovers a body in his hometown and must work to uncover her identity and clear his name in her murder investigation.