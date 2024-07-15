Recordsure Launches Free AI Meeting Notes

Recordsure launched its new AI meeting notes feature, which is available free of charge to all Recordsure clients. This new feature allows financial services firms to turn their client conversations into compliant, actionable summaries – all achievable 80% faster than traditional manual admin methods allow. To celebrate this milestone, Recordsure also released open-source AI meeting code to everyone for free, levelling the GenAI meeting notes playing field.