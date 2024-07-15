Grandma Lucy's Celebrates 25 Years with Introducing Freeze-Dried Meatball Dog Treats

Grandma Lucy's, celebrating 25 years as a family-owned leader in premium pet nutrition, launches new freeze-dried meatball treats. These high-value rewards come in three tempting flavors: Cheeseburger, Chicken Parmesan, and Pork Roast. Made with human-grade ingredients, these treats showcase Grandma Lucy's commitment to wholesome, ultra-premium pet food. Perfect for training or spoiling, they combine gourmet taste with excellence.