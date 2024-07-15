Grandma Lucy's Celebrates 25 Years with Introducing Freeze-Dried Meatball Dog Treats
Grandma Lucy's, celebrating 25 years as a family-owned leader in premium pet nutrition, launches new freeze-dried meatball treats. These high-value rewards come in three tempting flavors: Cheeseburger, Chicken Parmesan, and Pork Roast. Made with human-grade ingredients, these treats showcase Grandma Lucy's commitment to wholesome, ultra-premium pet food. Perfect for training or spoiling, they combine gourmet taste with excellence.
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, July 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Grandma Lucy's, a company specializing in wholesome, freeze-dried, ultra-premium pet food and treats, has announced the launch of its meatball treats in three recipes: Cheeseburger, Chicken Parmesan, and Pork Roast. This launch coincides with the company's 25th anniversary as a family-owned and operated business. The treats are made with human-grade ingredients.
Breann Shook, Owner and Founder of Grandma Lucy's, stated that the company believes pets are family and deserve quality food. Their use of high-quality ingredients and freeze-drying techniques aims to produce nutritious and flavorful products. The reintroduction of meatball treats marks a return to the product that initially established the company's reputation.
The new meatball collection features three varieties:
Cheeseburger Meatballs: Inspired by American summer barbecues.
Chicken Parmesan Meatballs: Featuring Italian flavors.
Pork Roast Meatballs: Designed to evoke the comfort of home cooking.
Grandma Lucy's was founded in 1999 by Eric and Breann Shook. The company's origin stems from their efforts to create palatable food for their English Cocker Spaniel, Lucy. The original meatball treats, inspired by family recipes, were the first products that gained recognition for the brand. These treats are made with human-grade ingredients and processed using freeze-drying methods.
Note to Editors: Interviews, high-resolution images, and samples are available upon request. Owners'/Founders' Bios
Breann Shook, Owner and Founder of Grandma Lucy's, stated that the company believes pets are family and deserve quality food. Their use of high-quality ingredients and freeze-drying techniques aims to produce nutritious and flavorful products. The reintroduction of meatball treats marks a return to the product that initially established the company's reputation.
The new meatball collection features three varieties:
Cheeseburger Meatballs: Inspired by American summer barbecues.
Chicken Parmesan Meatballs: Featuring Italian flavors.
Pork Roast Meatballs: Designed to evoke the comfort of home cooking.
Grandma Lucy's was founded in 1999 by Eric and Breann Shook. The company's origin stems from their efforts to create palatable food for their English Cocker Spaniel, Lucy. The original meatball treats, inspired by family recipes, were the first products that gained recognition for the brand. These treats are made with human-grade ingredients and processed using freeze-drying methods.
Note to Editors: Interviews, high-resolution images, and samples are available upon request. Owners'/Founders' Bios
Contact
Grandma Lucy'sContact
Kristel Kimball
(800) 906-5829
grandmalucys.com
Kristel Kimball
(800) 906-5829
grandmalucys.com
Categories