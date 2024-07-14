QNAP 100GbE Switch QSW-M7308R-4X Upgrades to L3 Lite Management, Assisting Enterprises in Efficiently Deploying Secure and Reliable Network Infrastructure
Taipei, Taiwan, July 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking, and storage solutions innovator, today announced its 100GbE managed switch, QSW-M7308R-4X, supports the latest QSS Pro with L3 Lite management capabilities. Featuring MC-LAG redundancy to ensure uninterrupted switch networking, the QSW-M7308R-4X assists enterprises in efficiently managing mid-to-large-scale high-speed network infrastructure within a limited budget and accelerates high-bandwidth applications including 4K/8K video streaming, Big Data, AI, and AV-over-IP.
"A 100GbE switch with high-density ports allows enterprises to conveniently expand network scale to meet future requirements.” said Jerry Deng, Product Manager of QNAP, adding “The QSW-M7308R-4X L3 Lite switch adds flexibility to enterprise network management and provides scalability for secure enterprise high-speed network infrastructure, thus significantly reducing maintenance and management costs."
The QSW-M7308R-4X has twelve network ports: four 100GbE QSFP28 and eight 25GbE SFP28 fiber ports. The 25GbE SFP28 interface is also backwards compatible with 10GbE SFP+ and 1Gb SFP. The QSW-M7308R-4X adopts the latest QNAP Switch System (QSS) Pro network management software. QSS Pro provides L3 Lite management including IP settings (IPv4, IPv6, DNS), static routing, DHCP server, SNTP, and advanced VLAN features to enable more granular deployment and management of segmented network transmission infrastructures. It also supports Multi-chassis Link Aggregation (MC-LAG) to ensure uninterrupted switch networking, providing high availability and fault tolerance. With IGMP Snooping functions and SNMP management, along with an AV-over-IP wizard, the QSW-M7308R-4X can connect multiple AV endpoints and forward multicast traffic to avoid network congestion and unnecessary data transmission. This reduces latency and improves network connection efficiency while optimizing network management.
Key Specifications
QSW-M7308R-4X: Half-depth Rackmount L3 Lite managed switch, 4 x 100GbE QSFP28, 8 x 25GbE SFP28 (backward compatible with 10GbE SFP+ and 1Gb SFP speed), up to 1200Gbps switching capacity; compliant with IEEE 802.3x; Auto Negotiation
QSW-M7308R-4X now comes with QSS Pro offering L3 Lite management. Models shipped with QSS can be updated to use QSS Pro.
For more information and to view the full QNAP lineup, please visit www.qnap.com.
