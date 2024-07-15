Microsoft 365 Reporting Tool by AdminDroid is Now on Microsoft Azure Marketplace
Enhance Microsoft 365 management by deploying AdminDroid Microsoft 365 reporting tool into an existing Azure infrastructure.
Chennai, India, July 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AdminDroid, the leading Microsoft 365 solution provider, is delighted to announce the availability of its flagship product, AdminDroid Office 365 Reporter on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.
The integration with Microsoft Marketplace expands the reach of AdminDroid's comprehensive Microsoft 365 reporting tool, empowering organizations to access it from anywhere, which is critical for modern workplaces with global teams and remote work policies.
Why Choose AdminDroid on Azure Marketplace?
By opting for AdminDroid through the Azure Marketplace online store, admins can take advantage of:
- Seamless Integration: Easily deploy AdminDroid in an existing Azure environment.
- Scalability and Flexibility: Experience the adaptability of running AdminDroid in a cloud setting.
- Enhanced Security: Leverage Azure’s robust security framework to safeguard your data.
- Cost Efficiency: Reduce operational cost as cloud solutions typically follow a pay-as-you-go model.
- Access from Anywhere: Manage your Microsoft 365 environment and perform remote monitoring from any location.
Deploy AdminDroid easily from the Azure Marketplace: https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/apps/admindroidsoftwares.office_365_reporting_tool
Fast Deployment with Virtual Machine Offer:
For those looking to move their IT management to the cloud or cloud solution, AdminDroid's Virtual Machine offer provides a quick and efficient solution. This option allows organizations to deploy and run AdminDroid on Azure virtual machine in minutes, streamlining the setup process and providing immediate access to 1900+ Microsoft 365 reports and 30+ insightful dashboards.
Who Benefits?
For those seeking a SaaS solution for advanced Microsoft 365 reporting and auditing tools without the burden of infrastructure management, AdminDroid on Azure Marketplace is the perfect choice.
Data Security:
AdminDroid prioritizes data security by storing all data on the virtual machine where it operates, effectively functioning as the data center. With the setup safeguarded by the organization’s robust security protocols, admins retain complete control over the data.
AdminDroid's presence on Microsoft Azure Marketplace now provides greater accessibility and flexibility for managing Microsoft 365 environments. Visit the Azure Marketplace today to see how AdminDroid can be deployed in existing Azure infrastructure.
About AdminDroid
AdminDroid is a leading Office 365 solution provider whose objective is to build IT products that are highly user-friendly. The solutions built by AdminDroid are always making everyone’s life easier and more productive. The flagship product AdminDroid Office 365 Reporter tool has been trusted by more than 30k+ companies around 110+ countries, and it has managed over 60 million Office 365 users so far.
The integration with Microsoft Marketplace expands the reach of AdminDroid's comprehensive Microsoft 365 reporting tool, empowering organizations to access it from anywhere, which is critical for modern workplaces with global teams and remote work policies.
Why Choose AdminDroid on Azure Marketplace?
By opting for AdminDroid through the Azure Marketplace online store, admins can take advantage of:
- Seamless Integration: Easily deploy AdminDroid in an existing Azure environment.
- Scalability and Flexibility: Experience the adaptability of running AdminDroid in a cloud setting.
- Enhanced Security: Leverage Azure’s robust security framework to safeguard your data.
- Cost Efficiency: Reduce operational cost as cloud solutions typically follow a pay-as-you-go model.
- Access from Anywhere: Manage your Microsoft 365 environment and perform remote monitoring from any location.
Deploy AdminDroid easily from the Azure Marketplace: https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/apps/admindroidsoftwares.office_365_reporting_tool
Fast Deployment with Virtual Machine Offer:
For those looking to move their IT management to the cloud or cloud solution, AdminDroid's Virtual Machine offer provides a quick and efficient solution. This option allows organizations to deploy and run AdminDroid on Azure virtual machine in minutes, streamlining the setup process and providing immediate access to 1900+ Microsoft 365 reports and 30+ insightful dashboards.
Who Benefits?
For those seeking a SaaS solution for advanced Microsoft 365 reporting and auditing tools without the burden of infrastructure management, AdminDroid on Azure Marketplace is the perfect choice.
Data Security:
AdminDroid prioritizes data security by storing all data on the virtual machine where it operates, effectively functioning as the data center. With the setup safeguarded by the organization’s robust security protocols, admins retain complete control over the data.
AdminDroid's presence on Microsoft Azure Marketplace now provides greater accessibility and flexibility for managing Microsoft 365 environments. Visit the Azure Marketplace today to see how AdminDroid can be deployed in existing Azure infrastructure.
About AdminDroid
AdminDroid is a leading Office 365 solution provider whose objective is to build IT products that are highly user-friendly. The solutions built by AdminDroid are always making everyone’s life easier and more productive. The flagship product AdminDroid Office 365 Reporter tool has been trusted by more than 30k+ companies around 110+ countries, and it has managed over 60 million Office 365 users so far.
Contact
AdminDroidContact
Kavya Dharshni
+919791019803
https://admindroid.com
Kavya Dharshni
+919791019803
https://admindroid.com
Categories