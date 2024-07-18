Author Grace Boykin’s New Book "Deaf, Blind, and Tragedy," is a Thrilling Work Full of Twists and Turns Amid a Skiing Trip Gone Wrong
Recent release “Deaf, Blind, and Tragedy” from Page Publishing author Grace Boykin follows a group of caregivers and teachers from the Florida Deaf and Blind School on vacation together in Breckenridge, Colorado.
Milton, FL, July 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Grace Boykin has completed her new book, “Deaf, Blind, and Tragedy”: a chilling work that follows parents as they learn of their children’s life altering diagnosis. Their son is born deaf and his twin sisters are born blind. At 11, they learn that the boy is blind and the girls will eventually become deaf. The story also brings readers into the aftermath of a skiing trip gone awry when the caregivers and teachers working at the Florida Deaf and Blind School in St. Augustine, Florida, go on vacation in Breckenridge, Colorado. When someone goes missing, the ski patrol suspects foul play.
Author Grace Boykin writes, “They went snow skiing for the first time and the girl stayed on the beginner slopes. As her male friend went on an advanced slope by accident. The ski patrol is looking for him and suspect foul play. When the missing person was reported to police they immediately started questioning and interrogating the family.”
Published by Page Publishing, Grace Boykin’s enthralling tale allows readers to follow along as true love blossoms and while there are trials and tribulations, love conquers all in the end.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Deaf, Blind, and Tragedy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
