Author John Picciano’s New Book, "The Brahmin Girl," is a Fascinating Tale of Two Murders Set Forty-Five Years Apart, Yet Intrinsically Linked by the Latter Victim
Recent release “The Brahmin Girl” from Page Publishing author John Picciano is a captivating story that centers around the horrific murder cases of two women, Libby Browne in 1965 and Darcy Farrell in 2010, and explores the investigation into each of these crimes, as told by three individual narrators, one of these being Darcy as she helps to solve Libby’s murder.
Melville, NY, July 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- John Picciano, a retired New York civil defense trial attorney and former FBI agent who enjoys spending time with his children and grandchildren as well as playing jazz piano at local clubs and restaurants, has completed his new book, “The Brahmin Girl”: a gripping tale that follows the investigations into two murders that are intertwined despite taking place forty-five years apart, told through the perspectives of three narrators that are all linked to the two cases.
Picciano shares, “This is a fictional story of the brutal murders of two women, spanning a forty-five-year period: Libby Browne, a 17-year-old savant, murdered in the remote forests of Maine in 1965 and Darcy Farrell, an FBI agent, shot to death in the tidewater reaches of the Chesapeake Bay in 2010. It is told in the first-person narrative voices of three individual characters: Carrabassett Police Chief Tom Bradley; then graduate Northeastern criminology student Darcy Farrell; and retired FBI agent Lyle Beckwith.
“While engaged in a summer intern program in Carrabassett, Maine, in 1985, Farrell breaks open and solves the twenty-year-old cold case murder of Libby Browne. Twenty-five years later, Beckwith becomes consumed with finding and avenging the 2010 murder of his then wife Darcy, focusing on a shortlist of prime suspects, all of whom are his former crime subjects, identified by the FBI's psychological profile team.
“Grieving and emotionally distraught, he identifies and pursues the killer on his own rogue, clandestine initiative, rejecting help from the FBI.”
Published by Page Publishing, John Picciano’s compelling and suspense-driven novel was honored as a finalist in the 2022 Page Turner Book Awards in London. Expertly paced and character driven, “The Brahmin Girl” is a stellar thrill ride that will have readers spellbound with each turn of the page, and leave them with a stunning conclusion that is sure to have a lasting impact.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Brahmin Girl” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
