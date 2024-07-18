Author John Picciano’s New Book, "The Brahmin Girl," is a Fascinating Tale of Two Murders Set Forty-Five Years Apart, Yet Intrinsically Linked by the Latter Victim

Recent release “The Brahmin Girl” from Page Publishing author John Picciano is a captivating story that centers around the horrific murder cases of two women, Libby Browne in 1965 and Darcy Farrell in 2010, and explores the investigation into each of these crimes, as told by three individual narrators, one of these being Darcy as she helps to solve Libby’s murder.