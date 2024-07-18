Author Sherrie Mischer’s New Book, “The Passion of Love & Revenge: A Love Story,” is a Riveting Tale of One Man’s Journey for Love and Discovering His Ultimate Destiny
Recent release “The Passion of Love & Revenge: A Love Story” from Page Publishing author Sherrie Mischer follows Tristen Alexander, a young man born under unusual circumstances who embarks on a quest for true love. Encountering a captivating woman who becomes his obsession, Tristen delves into a journey of passion, destiny, and uncovering the secrets of his existence.
Warrensville, OH, July 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sherrie Mischer, whose love of storytelling stems from reading Sidney Sheldon and Jackie Collins books while in high school, has completed her new book, “The Passion of Love & Revenge: A Love Story”: a compelling and romantic saga that delves into the complexities of desire, destiny, and the mysteries of existence as a young man born under extraordinary circumstances sets off to find the one thing missing from his life.
“Tristen Alexander is a rich and handsome young man who was conceived under unusual circumstances,” writes Mischer. “He has everything a young man could hope for, everything except the one thing he longs for the most—true love. One day, he meets the most beautiful woman he has ever seen. Tristen will come to realize that she is the reason for his existence.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sherrie Mischer’s enthralling tale is not just a love story but a reflection on the complexities of human desire and the consequences of their choices. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Passion of Love & Revenge” invites readers into a world where passion and destiny collide, leaving an indelible mark on the heart and soul that is sure to remain with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this emotionally stirring work can purchase “The Passion of Love & Revenge: A Love Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Tristen Alexander is a rich and handsome young man who was conceived under unusual circumstances,” writes Mischer. “He has everything a young man could hope for, everything except the one thing he longs for the most—true love. One day, he meets the most beautiful woman he has ever seen. Tristen will come to realize that she is the reason for his existence.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sherrie Mischer’s enthralling tale is not just a love story but a reflection on the complexities of human desire and the consequences of their choices. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Passion of Love & Revenge” invites readers into a world where passion and destiny collide, leaving an indelible mark on the heart and soul that is sure to remain with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this emotionally stirring work can purchase “The Passion of Love & Revenge: A Love Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories