Author Sherrie Mischer’s New Book, “The Passion of Love & Revenge: A Love Story,” is a Riveting Tale of One Man’s Journey for Love and Discovering His Ultimate Destiny

Recent release “The Passion of Love & Revenge: A Love Story” from Page Publishing author Sherrie Mischer follows Tristen Alexander, a young man born under unusual circumstances who embarks on a quest for true love. Encountering a captivating woman who becomes his obsession, Tristen delves into a journey of passion, destiny, and uncovering the secrets of his existence.