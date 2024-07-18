Author E. Ritter’s New Book, "Paths of the Na'gee," is a Captivating New Fantasy Adventure Set Against the Backdrop of Mystical Worlds with Unseen Threats

Recent release “Paths of the Na'gee” from Page Publishing author E. Ritter is a compelling and heart-pounding novel that will transport readers on an exhilarating journey through fantastical realms and hidden dangers where a diverse cast of characters must band together to protect their reality from an unknown enemy.