Author E. Ritter’s New Book, "Paths of the Na'gee," is a Captivating New Fantasy Adventure Set Against the Backdrop of Mystical Worlds with Unseen Threats
Recent release “Paths of the Na'gee” from Page Publishing author E. Ritter is a compelling and heart-pounding novel that will transport readers on an exhilarating journey through fantastical realms and hidden dangers where a diverse cast of characters must band together to protect their reality from an unknown enemy.
Cartersville, GA, July 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- E. Ritter has completed his new book, “Paths of the Na'gee”: a spellbinding novel that will take readers on a riveting journey into the unknown as they follow along on one man’s journey for vengeance that will lead him into a world beyond imagination where danger lurks at every turn and the fate of humanity hangs in the balance.
“So close yet so out of reach is the mirror image or reflection of the world around us,” writes Ritter. “Unlike our earth that has become so industrialized and technologically advanced, this world is wild, untamed, and mystical. It is the other side of our world.
“History is full of tales of things that have mistakenly crossed over from the other side. These instances have birthed our myths, legends, and mystery around creatures thought to be fictional, imaginary, or long extinct.
“On Samuel’s mission to avenge the death of his family, he discovers this other side and the dangers that it represents to everyday life as we know it. The conspiracy and adventure that they’re thrust into puts Samuel and the unexpected group of characters that form around him as all that stand between our world and this unseen threat.”
Published by Page Publishing, E. Ritter’s enthralling tale is the first volume of the author’s “Reflections of Worlds” series and will introduce readers to fantastical worlds and a group of diverse characters that will seemingly leap to life right off the page. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Paths of the Na’gee” is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page and leave them eager for the next installment.
Readers who wish to experience this exhilarating work can purchase “Paths of the Na'gee” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
