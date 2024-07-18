Author Anthony Cooper’s New Book, "There's Only One," is a Compelling Read Offering Insight Into Leading a Life of Purpose and Clarity Through Christ’s Teachings

Recent release “There's Only One” from Covenant Books author Anthony Cooper is a poignant and heartfelt dive into the core principles of Christianity, offering readers a deeper understanding of life's purpose and true joy through a close relationship with Jesus Christ, guiding them towards a life rooted in moral truth and spiritual fulfillment.