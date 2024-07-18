Author Anthony Cooper’s New Book, "There's Only One," is a Compelling Read Offering Insight Into Leading a Life of Purpose and Clarity Through Christ’s Teachings
Recent release “There's Only One” from Covenant Books author Anthony Cooper is a poignant and heartfelt dive into the core principles of Christianity, offering readers a deeper understanding of life's purpose and true joy through a close relationship with Jesus Christ, guiding them towards a life rooted in moral truth and spiritual fulfillment.
Rainsville, AL, July 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Anthony Cooper, who holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Alabama and has been employed by the DeKalb County Board of Education as the chief financial officer for nearly thirty years, has completed his new book, “There's Only One”: a faith-based exploration of essential truths of the faith that offers insights and guidance to help readers find meaning, purpose, and joy in their spiritual journey.
“I have acquired a greater understanding of the truth and what this earthly life encompasses by maintaining a close personal relationship with Jesus Christ,” shares Cooper. “During my spiritual growth, I realized there were several topics that needed to be given more attention and more conversation to help someone obtain a greater understanding of Christianity. I have written about and expanded upon these essential topics.”
The author continues, “This book will help you realize your purpose in this life and how to experience true joy. This life’s earthly journey can be very complicated and confusing if we do not base our life in accordance with the moral truths of Jesus Christ. Agnostics, skeptics, and misinterpretations have created conflicting viewpoints about Christianity. However, Christianity based solely on the moral truths of Jesus Christ has clarity and certainty.
“... As you start to live by these moral truths, your personal behavior with start to reflect Christ’s personal characteristics, and your perspective on life will come into focus. Life will start being meaningful, purposeful, and joyful. There’s only one who can give you a fulfilling life and award you with an eternal heavenly destination—Jesus Christ.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Anthony Cooper’s new book will help readers embrace moral truths, leading to a perspective on life that is meaningful, purposeful, and joyful. Engaging and thought-provoking, “There's Only One” reminds readers that true fulfillment and eternal salvation come from a relationship with Jesus Christ.
Readers can purchase “There's Only One” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
