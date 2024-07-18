Author Tiffany Rose’s New Book, "Reflections of a Rose," is a Poignant and Emotionally Stirring Memoir Detailing Both the Joys & Hardships the Author Has Endured in Life
Recent release “Reflections of a Rose” from Covenant Books author Tiffany Rose is an enthralling and heartfelt read that follows the author as she shares both the thorns as well as the beauty of her life in the experiences she walked through, all while sharing what she has learned about her life and the life of a plant or a rose.
New York, NY, July 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tiffany Rose, a self-described “simple country woman” who loves being outdoors and around nature, has completed her new book, “Reflections of a Rose”: a powerful, thought-provoking memoir that reveals how the author’s faith and love for God has carried her through life’s struggles, as well as the joys of living her life.
“My life hasn’t been easy, yet the journey I have walked has allowed me to become empathetic with others and even sometimes to help others in the midst of their journey,” writes Tiffany. “I am a blessed person today due in part to the things I have overcome, triumphed over, or simply been carried through them. My faith in God, my higher Source of strength and power, is what helps me to climb these mountains. It’s hard to see the mountain tops when you’re in the lowest valley, yet there is only one way to go now—up! It is then that you can reach up and take hold of the rope being held by God’s hands.”
She continues, “When I think of a rose, the first thing that comes to mind is its thorns. The rose itself appears beautiful in color with a wonderful alluring fragrance. To me, those thorns represent the struggles in my life along my journey, the so-called bumps in the road. Yes, if you prick your finger on the thorns, it does hurt and often bleeds. Yet, if I look beyond these thorns, I can see a beautiful flower at the top. It can be an awesome deep red to a brilliant yellow to a soft peach tone. Its fragrance draws me closer. It is in that moment I think about the prick on my finger from the thorns and yet simply savor the moment as I breathe in the aroma and forever capture the beauty of the brilliant yellow rose.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tiffany Rose’s new book is an engaging saga that will transport readers as they discover the triumphs and trials of the author’s life, as well as the ways in which God has guided her through each and every moment. Through sharing her deeply personal and intimate self-portrait, Tiffany hopes to inspire her readers to find the beauty along with the thorns in their lives, and to continue to forge ahead to a better tomorrow no matter what challenges life offers.
Readers can purchase “Reflections of a Rose” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
