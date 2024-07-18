Author Claudia Spencer’s New Book, "God is Greater Than a Pandemic; Book One of the Tweetiamedia Series," is an Inspiring and Transformative Story of Faith and Resilience
Recent release “God is Greater Than a Pandemic; Book One of the Tweetiamedia Series” from Covenant Books author Claudia Spencer blends real-life experiences, humor, health insights, and Bible verses to offer encouragement, practical wisdom, and spiritual guidance amidst the challenges of the pandemic era.
Fort Washington, MD, July 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Claudia Spencer, a full-time teacher in Howard County, Maryland, who teaches beginner Spanish and has taught language arts, history and geography, and science, has completed her new book, “God is Greater Than a Pandemic; Book One of the Tweetiamedia Series”: an inspiring read that merges personal anecdotes, humor, health tips, and Biblical wisdom to offer a beacon of hope in uncertain times.
“Through it all, I learned to trust in Jesus and depend on God and live by faith,” writes Spencer. “When I think about how many times I almost didn’t make it, I realize that my whole life is a miracle—signs and wonders! ‘Tact is the art of making a point without making an enemy’ (Isaac Newton). I pray that my story will encourage you that God did not bring you this far just to bring you this far, and there is a reason why you are reading this book. May your latter days be greater than your former days in Jesus’s name, amen.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Claudia Spencer’s new book invites readers to embrace a perspective of gratitude and trust, even amidst uncertainty. Infused with humor and humility, “God is Greater Than a Pandemic” is both relatable and deeply encouraging for anyone seeking inspiration during challenging times.
Readers can purchase “God is Greater Than a Pandemic; Book One of the Tweetiamedia Series” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
