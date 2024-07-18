Author Claudia Spencer’s New Book, "God is Greater Than a Pandemic; Book One of the Tweetiamedia Series," is an Inspiring and Transformative Story of Faith and Resilience

Recent release “God is Greater Than a Pandemic; Book One of the Tweetiamedia Series” from Covenant Books author Claudia Spencer blends real-life experiences, humor, health insights, and Bible verses to offer encouragement, practical wisdom, and spiritual guidance amidst the challenges of the pandemic era.