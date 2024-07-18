Author Walt Biddick’s New Book, "The Way I Learned," is a Fascinating Guide to Academic Strategies That Can Help Those with Learning Disabilities Flourish in School

Recent release “The Way I Learned: Academic Strategies for Regular and Special Education” from Newman Springs Publishing author Walt Biddick is a collection of study techniques and overviews of certain academic subjects from the point of view of a dyslexic that are designed to help those who learn differently attain their academic goals in a way that works for their specific needs.