Author Walt Biddick’s New Book, "The Way I Learned," is a Fascinating Guide to Academic Strategies That Can Help Those with Learning Disabilities Flourish in School
Recent release “The Way I Learned: Academic Strategies for Regular and Special Education” from Newman Springs Publishing author Walt Biddick is a collection of study techniques and overviews of certain academic subjects from the point of view of a dyslexic that are designed to help those who learn differently attain their academic goals in a way that works for their specific needs.
Concord, CA, July 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Walt Biddick, whose love of nature and the outdoors inspired him to begin writing poetry, has completed his new book, “The Way I Learned: Academic Strategies for Regular and Special Education”: a collection of different learning techniques utilized by the author to overcome the challenges of his dyslexia so that he could achieve academic success.
Biddick writes, “I wrote (this book) because I learned differently, and I earned a diploma, a bachelor of science degree in psychology, and a master’s degree in education specializing in special education. I found ways to succeed, and I want to pass along these ways to students like myself. These techniques will also help anyone in elementary.
“This book will show you how I adapted and found ways to succeed. It can be used for elementary or special education students. I know that every student learns differently, but if only one thing in this book helps to relieve just a small amount of anxiety from its reader, then it has done its job.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Walt Biddick’s enlightening series explores different academic subjects, such as math and language arts, from the point of view of the author in a way that can be understood by students in both elementary general education and those with learning disabilities can understand them with a bit of hard work. Drawing on his years of schooling, Biddick shares his own personal stories in academia to help connect with students who may be struggling in their classes and help them to discover whatever techniques work for them to avoid failure and thrive.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Way I Learned: Academic Strategies for Regular and Special Education” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors.
