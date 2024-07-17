Fitzroy (Fitzie-Smitty) Smith’s New Book, "For the Lust of Money," Follows One Woman’s Journey Down a Path of Love, Betrayal, and Unforeseen Consequences
Jamaica, NY, July 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Fitzroy (Fitzie-Smitty) Smith, a bus driver with the MTA, has completed his most recent book, “For the Lust of Money”: a compelling narrative that delves into the complexities of love, betrayal, and the pursuit of financial stability.
“This book is about a young African-American lady (Ella), who got involved with a petty drug dealer,” writes Smith. “Her boyfriend got caught selling drugs and was sentenced to service ten to fifteen years in jail. While having a night out all by herself, she met (Leroy) a young, handsome African-American brother. They got married within a few (three) years, of which they had a little boy (Leroy Jr.). Ella’s ex-boyfriend got an early release from jail, due to good behavior. Shortly after his release, he found that the love of his life got married while he was in jail. He decided he would do anything to get back into Ella’s life, so he send one of his drug dealer friends to buy Ella’s old car. Jimmy got the car up and running again. He then encouraged his drug dealer friend to get into an accident with Ella’s husband.
“After Ella’s husband were temporarily unemployed, she began to fall into hardship. So she turned to her ex-boyfriend (Jimmy) for financial help, and by receiving money (financial support) from Jimmy, she had to slept with him. Things didn’t end too well for Ella because her marriage fell apart, and her ex-boyfriend got caught selling drugs again and was sent back to jail.”
Published by Fulton Books, Fitzroy (Fitzie-Smitty) Smith’s book will captivate audiences as Ella’s story unfolds with shocking twists and turns, keeping the pages turning right up until the very end. Expertly paced and character-driven, Smith weaves an entertaining novel that will challenge readers, prompting them to reflect upon the consequences of decisions made in moments of desperation and vulnerability.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “For the Lust of Money” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
