Jana Salim’s New Book, "Who Wins? Jana or Circumstances?" is a Gripping Memoir Detailing the Author’s Journey from Adversity to Triumph on Her Path to Achieving a PhD
New York, NY, July 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jana Salim, who holds a PhD in economics from Shandong University, China, and was a research visit scholar at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, has completed her most recent book, “Who Wins? Jana or Circumstances?”: a poignant narrative of resilience, faith, and personal growth that centers around the author’s journey in overcoming life’s obstacles to achieve academic success and spiritual enlightenment.
Author Jana Salim suffered a lot to know God and to understand that He loves her, which isn’t always easy with all of life’s temptations. She faced financial difficulties, health problems, bad peers and friendship, family fights, bad relationships—all of which helped to shape the person she is today despite these setbacks.
“I used to think that I should be afraid of Allah, but it’s the opposite side,” writes Jana. “He is merciful and sympathetic, but He judges well. No one is above Him. A guy has asked me why Allah creates bad and good people. If He is strong enough, then why can’t all the creatures be good people? It is simply because He is the one and only one who has the right to do anything and He is the only one who can test people. People are tested on a daily basis so that invocation to Him occurs. Just to let you know that information moves in our veins through blood, so forgetting is a blessing. People might shrug at what I am saying, but it’s the truth. I was seeing Earth from another perspective, and it is so beautiful how Allah loves the human beings. But life is a test; we either pass or fail the test. So it is all in the mind. Either you control or lose it; however, I think that we are created to suffer a little bit so that we earn the Jannah.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jana Salim’s book is not only a memoir of personal triumph but also a reflection on larger societal issues and the transformative power of education and spiritual growth. Salim’s narrative is both inspiring and thought-provoking, offering readers a window into the complexities of navigating life’s hardships with grace and determination.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Who Wins? Jana or Circumstances?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
