Matthew Blackburn’s New Book, "Daughter of Kastallon," is a Thrilling Tale of Ancient Curses, Mythical Creatures, and a Young Heroine's Quest for Destiny
Lillington, NC, July 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Matthew Blackburn, a middle school English teacher from Lillington, North Carolina, who resides with his wife and dog, has completed his most recent book, “Daughter of Kastallon”: a gripping fantasy adventure that follows orphaned Willow Dennings, who discovers her destiny to restore balance amidst a cursed land and an ancient prophecy.
“Kastallon, or The Land Where Castles Lie, is a realm in its infancy,” writes Blackburn. “At its inception, it was a world full of wonder and magnificent sights. But in the final days of its first era, it was invaded by the Gilded Caliphate, a faction of warmongering soldiers bent on total domination and the spread of their deity's influence. Since then, the land has been cursed, and the only way to restore it to its former glory is to make two thrones from one.
“Two must rule, not one.
“Willow Dennings is an orphan from New York in the early 20 twentieth century. She has known naught else except the orphanage, its teachers, and its loving headmaster, Mr. Linmer. One day, Willow is visited by a strange bird just outside her bedroom window. When the bird finds its way inside, it leads Willow to the revelation of a lifetime!
“Thus begins her journey to Kastallon and the adventure therein to restore the Two Thrones from one. Along the way, she meets friendly and frightful creatures, a mystical being, and a test of pure willpower. Will she become everything she was destined to be? Or will the Caliphate prove too much for the young chosen one?”
Published by Fulton Books, Matthew Blackburn’s book will transport readers as they follow along on Willow’s tale of adventure, exploring themes of identity, sacrifice, and the enduring power of hope. For readers seeking an exhilarating escape into a world of fantasy and adventure, “Daughter of Kastallon” promises a spellbinding experience filled with mystery, courage, and the triumph of the human spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Daughter of Kastallon" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
