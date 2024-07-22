Jonathan Schaffer’s Newly Released "Common Sense for a Broken Serpent and These States United" Offers Insightful Perspectives on America’s Societal Challenges

“Common Sense for a Broken Serpent and These States United” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jonathan Schaffer provides a thought-provoking analysis of contemporary societal issues in America. Drawing from his extensive experience as a union carpenter and keen observer of societal trends, Schaffer offers practical insights and reflections aimed at addressing the challenges facing the nation.