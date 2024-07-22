Jonathan Schaffer’s Newly Released "Common Sense for a Broken Serpent and These States United" Offers Insightful Perspectives on America’s Societal Challenges
“Common Sense for a Broken Serpent and These States United” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jonathan Schaffer provides a thought-provoking analysis of contemporary societal issues in America. Drawing from his extensive experience as a union carpenter and keen observer of societal trends, Schaffer offers practical insights and reflections aimed at addressing the challenges facing the nation.
Bellmore, NY, July 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Common Sense for a Broken Serpent and These States United”: a compelling narrative that delves into the core values and principles upon which America was founded. “Common Sense for a Broken Serpent and These States United” is the creation of published author, Jonathan Schaffer, who has worked twenty years as a union carpenter on major jobsites such as the United Nations Headquarters in New York City to the new LaGuardia Airport project in Queens during the coronavirus pandemic.
Schaffer shares, “America was conceived with fundamental beliefs with God at the core. By allowing the wicked lunacy to run wild, we lose the ability to use common sense in society. As depicted by Benjamin Franklin in 1754 in his Join or Die cartoon, we must be united if we are to survive as a nation. This broken serpent will surely perish if we do not start using common sense. Join me as I dissect this serpent into several major subjects and share my life stories and observations that could benefit you as an individual and our beloved country as a whole. The disappearance of God, family, and morals from our daily lives are having drastic effects on the evolution of the human race. Has society gone so astray that we cannot recover? Will America deteriorate and become another socialist regime? Or can America overcome this peril and rise again to be the great nation it was born to be?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jonathan Schaffer’s new book serves as a timely and insightful exploration of America’s societal challenges and the path forward towards restoration and renewal.
Consumers can purchase “Common Sense for a Broken Serpent and These States United” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Common Sense for a Broken Serpent and These States United,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories