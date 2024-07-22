Larry Craze’s Newly Released "Yet a Remnant" is a Compelling and Intricate Historical Fiction
“Yet a Remnant” from Christian Faith Publishing author Larry Craze is a richly detailed historical novel that delves into the post-Civil War era, exploring themes of resilience, family legacy, and the complexities of Reconstruction in the American South.
Henagar, AL, July 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Yet a Remnant”: a fascinating journey into a not so distant past. “Yet a Remnant” is the creation of published author, Larry Craze, a sixth-generation resident of DeKalb County, Alabama. Larry lives with his wife, Mary, on Sand Mountain. He is a retired sheet metal worker and industrial trainer. When he is not on his tractor, he enjoys writing devotionals and Christian historical fiction. Mr. Craze is a speaker on various biblical topics and a minister to the deaf.
The author earned an MBA from the University of North Alabama. He was an adjunct professor of business and management courses at Tennessee Wesleyan College for two years, and then taught at Roane State Community College for nineteen years, where he specialized in an accelerated management accounting course. Mr. Craze is also the author of "Freedom Journey," a novel about the Underground Railroad.
Craze shares, “From his base of operations in Valley Head, Alabama, Special Agent John Wager investigates a Civil War widow’s claim in the mild-winter of 1877 and 1878. In the course of his investigation, he learns the fate of Lucy’s boys, her four sons and three grandsons, who were soldiers. Likewise, the citizens of the area discover the agent’s contribution to Reconstruction in postwar North Alabama and his family’s part in the nation’s history. Could his family really have owned and controlled an entire town?
“Accompany the agent as he deals with the day-to-day life of his host family and the remnants of their vast plantation. Discover the contribution of the Winstons to the development of the Wills Valley Railroad and industry in the area. Participate in their at-home church service and social gatherings in the valley.
“In the course of his month’s stay, the agent helps doctors thwart a mysterious epidemic, and he assists a patient in his spiritual quest. In the conduct of his depositions, Special Agent Wager rehearses the area soldiers’ Civil War adventures. He wrestles especially with the source of one of the mountain soldiers’ survivor remorse and his own post-traumatic stress disorder. Can the reader guess the cause and cure?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Larry Craze’s new book provides a vivid portrayal of postwar life in North Alabama, blending historical facts with fiction to create a gripping narrative that examines the human side of Reconstruction and the enduring impact of the Civil War on individuals and families.
Consumers can purchase “Yet a Remnant” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Yet a Remnant,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
