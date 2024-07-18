Dinah M. Sullivan’s Newly Released "Knocked Out without Being Punched" is an Emotionally Charged Look at a Mother’s Journey
“Knocked Out without Being Punched” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dinah M. Sullivan is a deeply moving account of personal tragedy, resilience, and the transformative power of faith, detailing a mother’s journey through grief and healing after the loss of her child to gun violence.
Federal Way, WA, July 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Knocked Out without Being Punched,” an empowering message to anyone facing a sudden loss, is the creation of published author, Dinah M. Sullivan.
Sullivan shares, “This is a heart-wrenching true story of one mother’s devastating loss of a child because of a senseless act of gun violence. Blindsided by a powerful punch she didn’t see coming, suddenly, she’s knocked down and left dazed, confused, and discombobulated.
“Follow the author’s cathartic journey as she descends into hopelessness and despair in the aftermath. Feeling abandoned by God, her faith is severely tested. But she trusted the Lord to show her the way out of despair, and her faith won out, which led to restoration and recovery.
“Redemption is powerful, and love is strong, and she realized there are some battles she couldn’t fight in her own strength. She began to pray and rely on God to give her strength to get through day by day.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dinah M. Sullivan’s new book is a testament to the enduring power of faith and love in the face of unimaginable loss, offering hope and guidance to those navigating their own journeys through grief.
Consumers can purchase “Knocked Out without Being Punched” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Knocked Out without Being Punched,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
