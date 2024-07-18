Joani C. Boland’s Newly Released “UNBELIEVABLE Journey with the Lord (A True Story)” is a Powerful Testimony of Faith
“UNBELIEVABLE Journey with the Lord (A True Story)” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joani C. Boland is an inspiring account of overcoming life's challenges through unwavering faith in God, providing hope and encouragement to both believers and nonbelievers.
Lady Lake, FL, July 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “UNBELIEVABLE Journey with the Lord (A True Story)”: a compelling narrative of faith, resilience, and spiritual growth. “UNBELIEVABLE Journey with the Lord (A True Story)” is the creation of published author, Joani C. Boland, a dedicated wife and mother who holds a master’s degree from Kent State University.
Boland shares, “Why would anyone want to buy this book from an unknown first-time author? The answer is simple. If you say to yourself, 'This could never happen to me,' 'I wouldn’t be so stupid,' or 'My faith is so strong that nothing or no one can ever shake it,' then this book is for you.
“This book is not just for the believers of Christ but also for nonbelievers. No matter what struggles you face—financial, death, faith, loneliness, and the like—there is a living God who loves you no matter what you have experienced or where you are in life. God loves you before you were born.
“Many people own a Bible, but it is never read. The book sits on a shelf, collecting dust. My husband Harry and I read and discussed Scripture along with prayer time and reading a daily devotional. In facilitating Bible lessons to small groups in our home, I would always say, the Bible contains all the answers for how we should live our lives. It is a guide to daily living in a fallen world. Think of his commands as a moral compass, as it makes us conscious of sin. So how could this fall from grace happen to a faith-loving Christian like me?
“My intent in writing this book is to provide you with the tools and means to give you hope in our troubled world, and to learn how not to become bitter but to forgive, to keep a sense of humor, and to never give up on yourself.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joani C. Boland’s new book offers a heartfelt and transformative narrative that underscores the power of faith and forgiveness in navigating life's trials.
Consumers can purchase “UNBELIEVABLE Journey with the Lord (A True Story)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “UNBELIEVABLE Journey with the Lord (A True Story),” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
