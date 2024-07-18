Juanita Wilson’s Newly Released “Love Letters from Our God and to Our God” is a Heartwarming Testament to Divine Love
“Love Letters from Our God and to Our God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Juanita Wilson is a poignant exploration of the unyielding love of God. Through heartfelt letters, Wilson delves into the eternal love that God holds for humanity, emphasizing His unwavering presence and unending grace.
San Antonio, TX, July 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Love Letters from Our God and to Our God”: a beacon of hope and reassurance for readers seeking spiritual nourishment. “Love Letters from Our God and to Our God” is the creation of published author, Juanita Wilson, a Texas native who has four adult children, grandchildren, and even great-grandchildren.
Wilson shares, “This book is about how much God loves you and me. He has loved us from the beginning of time. And He will always love you and me, no matter what we do. Our God never changes. He is always the same. Our God will never turn His back on us. JESUS is our Lord and Savior. He is the same God Who died on the cross to save you and me. You have to understand that our God will love you forever; it can never stop. It is for eternity. Our God came on purpose to save us because He didn’t want to live without us. We are God’s children, and we are important to Him. He loves us more than anything in this world. No one can ever take His love from you. It is a gift from our God.
“We were created to love Him because He is our God. We were created in His image. You and I were spirits first. This book tells us how much He loves and cares for us. This book is about people just like you and me—some who believed and some who didn’t. Your life is really about your God and the plans that He has for you. He wants us to have a good life while we are here on earth. Never forget that this is not our home. We came from heaven.
“Our Lord Jesus came to set us free. But freedom is something that you have to want for yourself. And the only way that you can have freedom is if you believe that Jesus Christ is the Son of our God, Who lives in heaven. No one will ever love you like Jesus. There is no greater love than the love that our God has for us.
“''Love Letter from Our God' is to Let You Know How Much He Cares About You. And 'Love Letter from Me to Him' is to Let Him Know How Thankful and Grateful I Am for Him."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Juanita Wilson’s new book is a testament to the enduring power of divine love. With its heartfelt message and timeless wisdom, this book is sure to touch the hearts of readers and inspire them to deepen their relationship with God.
Consumers can purchase “Love Letters from Our God and to Our God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Love Letters from Our God and to Our God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
