Cindy Koch’s Newly Released "Once Upon a Curse: Enduring the Everyday Story" is a Profound Exploration of Faith and Resilience
“Once Upon a Curse: Enduring the Everyday Story” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cindy Koch is an insightful examination of the human condition, weaving biblical narratives with everyday struggles to reveal a story of redemption and hope.
Ventura, CA, July 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Once Upon a Curse: Enduring the Everyday Story”: a creative resource for spiritual growth. “Once Upon a Curse: Enduring the Everyday Story” is the creation of published author, Cindy Koch, a dedicated wife and mother of five children who is currently pursuing a PhD in Bible.
Koch shares, “Everyone carries a story. But somewhere along the chapters of life, we will experience disappointment, heartache, and pain. It is common to cling to our individual experience to tell us about our purpose and meaning, yet God tells an ancient story that has redefined our every day.
“The tales in this book retell the struggles that humans have been plagued with since the beginning of creation. However, God has not left His people alone to suffer. Instead, the story of curses and the promise of salvation, as told in Genesis 3, awakens us to a deeper truth that we are living right now.
“The failings of this world are too much to bear. However, confronted with the curses, you will be reminded of your true identity. Created from the beginning of time, this story challenges you to discover that you have already been wrapped up in the greater story of your Creator. Once upon a time until happily ever after, this is the story that ends your curse by the cross of Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cindy Koch’s new book delves into the intersection of personal trials and divine narrative, offering readers a path to understanding and spiritual solace.
Consumers can purchase “Once Upon a Curse: Enduring the Everyday Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Once Upon a Curse: Enduring the Everyday Story,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
