David L. Mahan’s Newly Released “Gardening for the Soul: Cultivating the life God wants you to live” is an Enlightening Spiritual Guide
“Gardening for the Soul: Cultivating the life God wants you to live” from Christian Faith Publishing author David L. Mahan is an insightful and inspiring collection of devotional and motivational reflections aimed at nurturing a deeper spiritual connection and personal growth.
Dacono, CO, July 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Gardening for the Soul: Cultivating the life God wants you to live”: a profound and inspiring guide. “Gardening for the Soul: Cultivating the life God wants you to live” is the creation of published author, David L. Mahan, a graduate of ministry from Wagner Leadership Institute (a.k.a. Wagner University). He is married and is the father of one son and five grandchildren. Dave is also the founder of Ezekiel Prayer Ministries and calls Arizona home
Mahan shares, “Gardening for the Soul is a compilation of devotional and inspirational exhortations to provide the reader with encouragement and prayerful consideration. It is a reminder of how much God loves each of us and wants the very best for our lives. The book’s heartfelt intent is to help cultivate a soul that is open and receptive to the growing process the Holy Spirit’s sanctifying work can accomplish. It is the author’s desire that each reader will sense the LORD speak to them in a personal way; and that each of us will, in turn, respond with a greater level of devotion and surrender.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David L. Mahan’s new book is a beacon of hope and guidance, offering readers the tools to foster a spiritually enriched and devoted life.
Consumers can purchase “Gardening for the Soul: Cultivating the life God wants you to live” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Gardening for the Soul: Cultivating the life God wants you to live,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
