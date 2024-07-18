Elaine Harris’s Newly Released “Fanta: A children’s story about a small cherub who wanted to become human” is a Whimsical Tale of Angelic Dreams and Human Wonders.
“Fanta: A children’s story about a small cherub who wanted to become human” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elaine Harris is a charming children's book that explores themes of curiosity, identity, and the beauty of the human experience through the eyes of a cherub named Fanta.
Rice, TX, July 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Fanta: A children’s story about a small cherub who wanted to become human”: a darling adventure of angelic hopes and dreams. “Fanta: A children’s story about a small cherub who wanted to become human” is the creation of published author, Elaine Harris, a firm believer in Jesus Christ. She is a wife, mother, and grandmother.
Harris shares, “Fanta is a children’s story about a small cherub who wanted to become human.
“Cherub are small angels that have wings that flutter very fast, similar to a hummingbird’s. They exist in a world that humans cannot see, although we exist side by side every day. Only if God permits do our paths ever cross.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elaine Harris’s new book is a delightful addition to any child's library, offering a captivating blend of fantasy and inspiration.
Consumers can purchase “Fanta: A children’s story about a small cherub who wanted to become human” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Fanta: A children’s story about a small cherub who wanted to become human,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Harris shares, “Fanta is a children’s story about a small cherub who wanted to become human.
“Cherub are small angels that have wings that flutter very fast, similar to a hummingbird’s. They exist in a world that humans cannot see, although we exist side by side every day. Only if God permits do our paths ever cross.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elaine Harris’s new book is a delightful addition to any child's library, offering a captivating blend of fantasy and inspiration.
Consumers can purchase “Fanta: A children’s story about a small cherub who wanted to become human” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Fanta: A children’s story about a small cherub who wanted to become human,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories