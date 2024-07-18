Elaine Harris’s Newly Released “Fanta: A children’s story about a small cherub who wanted to become human” is a Whimsical Tale of Angelic Dreams and Human Wonders.

“Fanta: A children’s story about a small cherub who wanted to become human” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elaine Harris is a charming children's book that explores themes of curiosity, identity, and the beauty of the human experience through the eyes of a cherub named Fanta.