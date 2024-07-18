Brooke Wilson’s Newly Released "Breathe. Sleep. Dream." is a Calming Bedtime Tale That Will Aid Young Minds in Finding Peaceful Sleep
“Breathe. Sleep. Dream.” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brooke Wilson is a soothing and instructional book designed to help children manage their emotions and practice deep breathing techniques for better sleep.
Ventura, CA, July 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Breathe. Sleep. Dream.”: a gentle and instructive bedtime book for children. “Breathe. Sleep. Dream.” is the creation of published author, Brooke Wilson, a California native who works as a certified massage therapist.
Wilson shares, “The book Breathe. Sleep. Dream. will help teach your child the lifelong skill of regulating big emotions with calm deep breathing before they go to sleep.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brooke Wilson’s new book aims to provide parents and children with a practical tool for emotional regulation, helping kids to wind down and prepare for a restful night’s sleep through calming breathing exercises.
Consumers can purchase “Breathe. Sleep. Dream.” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Breathe. Sleep. Dream.” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Wilson shares, “The book Breathe. Sleep. Dream. will help teach your child the lifelong skill of regulating big emotions with calm deep breathing before they go to sleep.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brooke Wilson’s new book aims to provide parents and children with a practical tool for emotional regulation, helping kids to wind down and prepare for a restful night’s sleep through calming breathing exercises.
Consumers can purchase “Breathe. Sleep. Dream.” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Breathe. Sleep. Dream.” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories