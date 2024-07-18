Joe Wesson’s Newly Released "Our Words: Inspired by the Holy Spirit" is a Profound Reflection of Faith and Inspiration

“Our Words: Inspired by the Holy Spirit” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joe Wesson is a collection of heartfelt poems and verses infused with divine inspiration. Drawing upon his own spiritual journey and the guidance of the Holy Spirit, Wesson shares a series of reflections that speak to the soul and illuminate the profound truths of faith.