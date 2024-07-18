Joe Wesson’s Newly Released "Our Words: Inspired by the Holy Spirit" is a Profound Reflection of Faith and Inspiration
“Our Words: Inspired by the Holy Spirit” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joe Wesson is a collection of heartfelt poems and verses infused with divine inspiration. Drawing upon his own spiritual journey and the guidance of the Holy Spirit, Wesson shares a series of reflections that speak to the soul and illuminate the profound truths of faith.
Pensacola, FL, July 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Our Words: Inspired by the Holy Spirit”: a testament to the transformative power of divine inspiration. “Our Words: Inspired by the Holy Spirit” is the creation of published author, Joe Wesson, a US Marine Vietnam veteran and has been married to his fabulous wife for over forty years. He has a good daughter and two of the best stepsons a man could ask for. Joe is a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who still works two full-time jobs. One puts food on the table, and one is training him for heaven.
Wesson shares, “I kept coming up with these poems, and I kept asking myself, 'Why am I writing poems? I don’t even like the poems.' After several years of writing them and keeping them, I let a few people read them, and I shared a few at church. Everyone said I needed to publish them, so here they are, and then it hit me. These are words from Jesus, the Holy Spirit. So I thought it’s our words, so I wrote down some of His words from the King James Bible, and I wrote down the poems He gave me.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joe Wesson’s new book is a timeless exploration of faith, love, and the boundless mercy of God.
Consumers can purchase “Our Words: Inspired by the Holy Spirit” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Our Words: Inspired by the Holy Spirit,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
