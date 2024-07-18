Adam Kornegay’s Newly Released “Facing the Impossible: A Father’s Devotional of Loss, Love and Life” is a Heartfelt and Inspirational Journey
“Facing the Impossible: A Father’s Devotional of Loss, Love and Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Adam Kornegay chronicles a deeply personal journey of grief, faith, and finding profound peace in the midst of tragedy.
Mt. Pleasant, SC, July 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Facing the Impossible: A Father’s Devotional of Loss, Love and Life”: a poignant exploration of grief and faith. “Facing the Impossible: A Father’s Devotional of Loss, Love and Life” is the creation of published author, Adam Kornegay, a devoted, grateful, husband and father with over 35 years’ experience in healthcare. After co-authoring several articles published in various healthcare journals, this is his first solo publication outside that arena.
Kornegay shares, “January 9, 2020, changed my life forever when I received a call that no parent wants to receive. My precious and beautiful 24-year-old daughter suddenly passed away. She was taken from us way too early. As you can imagine, I went through every possible emotion in the weeks that followed but something special would come from tragedy. God would reveal to my wife and I, that if we truly believe His Word, and if we truly believe in His Love for us, true Joy and Peace can fall upon us during these difficult times.
“This 21-day devotional is intended for you to reflect, to bring hope, to challenge you along the way, and ultimately bring you to a place of peace, the kind of peace that can only come from our Lord. In these pages, I will share parts of my story. My sincere hope is that through this, you will be able to see your relationship with our Father in a different, more powerful way. One which will ultimately lead you to genuine peace through the undeniable Love of our Lord and Savior Jesus, and receive His grace, His mercy, and His unfailing love, which knows no bounds.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Adam Kornegay’s new book offers solace and inspiration to those navigating grief and seeking spiritual renewal.
Consumers can purchase “Facing the Impossible: A Father’s Devotional of Loss, Love and Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Facing the Impossible: A Father’s Devotional of Loss, Love and Life,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
