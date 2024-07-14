Future Electronics Celebrates 25-Year Work Anniversary of Lisa Ann Batzler
Future Electronics is proud to celebrate the 25-year work anniversary of Lisa Ann Batzler, an exemplary employee who has been with the company since 1999.
Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, July 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is delighted to announce the 25-year work anniversary of Lisa Ann Batzler, who has been a valued member of the company since 1999.
Currently residing and working in Wisconsin, Lisa Ann Batzler has had a remarkable career journey with Future Electronics, starting as a customer service representative and progressing through various roles to become an inside sales representative in 2022.
“It's hard to believe how quickly the years have gone by and how much things have changed during that time,” said Lisa, reflecting on her career.
“Over the years, I have been given opportunities, faced challenges, and formed lasting friendships that have not only shaped my career but my personal life as well. As I look back, I am grateful for it all.”
Future Electronics is renowned for its dynamic, team-first culture that embraces diversity, career development, and community contributions. The company believes that its employees are its greatest resource, investing in their development and standing by them with flexibility and assistance. Lisa Ann Batzler's journey is a testament to the opportunities and supportive environment that Future Electronics provides.
With over 5,000 employees around the world, Future Electronics continues to be an excellent employer in addition to a global leader in electronics distribution. Lisa Ann Batzler's 25-year milestone is a celebration of her achievements as well as a reflection of Future Electronics' commitment to fostering long-term career success for all its employees. Congratulations, Lisa.
About Future Electronics:
Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.
Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.
Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media Contact
Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President Worldwide
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710
Fax: 514-693-6051
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com
