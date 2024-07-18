Author Jonna Trusty-Patterson’s New Book, “Weeds Through the Floorboards: A Novel,” Follows One Young Girl’s Search for Acceptance, Love, and Redemption
Recent release “Weeds Through the Floorboards: A Novel” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jonna Trusty-Patterson is a compelling tale that centers around protagonist Ruby Jane Clancy, who embarks on a heart-wrenching journey of self-discovery, redemption, and the search for acceptance in a fiercely evangelical community.
Houston, TX, July 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jonna Trusty-Patterson, a loving wife and proud mother of two who works in education, has completed her new book, “Weeds Through the Floorboards: A Novel”: a thought-provoking story that delves into the complexities of faith, family, and finding one’s place in the world as a young girl sets off on a tumultuous journey as she navigates the challenges of growing up in a world that constantly rejects her.
Raised in rural Arkansas, author Jonna Trusty-Patterson graduated from Baylor University in Waco, Texas, with a degree in business administration. Before entering into the field of education, she became a professional photographer and still spends time at her studio. The author has lived in Houston for the past twenty-six years, and she currently teaches English language arts at an inner-city all-girls school in Houston’s Third Ward.
“‘Weeds Through the Floorboards’ is a story told by Ruby Jane Clancy, a young girl raised in a fiercely evangelical church in rural Yell County, Arkansas,” writes Jonna. “As Ruby Jane fights for her salvation and redemption, she is quick to realize that she is different and does not belong. This tragic and heartbreaking tale witnesses Ruby Jane struggling to find love and acceptance from her family and society, only to find the joy of drugs and alcohol fueled by the help of her Aunt Dixie, who specializes in finding nothing but trouble.
“When Ruby Jane’s mysterious Uncle Kevin and his wife, Francis, appear on the scene, the four of them embark on a page-turning journey filled with deadly consequences. And although this journey proves to be darkly comical and crudely blasphemous, it will leave you questioning not only what religion can do for you but also what it can do to others.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Jonna Trusty-Patterson’s enthralling tale masterfully blends together dark humor, poignant drama, and biting social commentary that is sure to captivate audiences with every turn of the page. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Weeds Through the Floorboards” is a must-read for anyone seeking a poignant and reflective exploration of faith, family, and the human condition.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Weeds Through the Floorboards: A Novel" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
