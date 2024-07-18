Author Jonna Trusty-Patterson’s New Book, “Weeds Through the Floorboards: A Novel,” Follows One Young Girl’s Search for Acceptance, Love, and Redemption

Recent release “Weeds Through the Floorboards: A Novel” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jonna Trusty-Patterson is a compelling tale that centers around protagonist Ruby Jane Clancy, who embarks on a heart-wrenching journey of self-discovery, redemption, and the search for acceptance in a fiercely evangelical community.