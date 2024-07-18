Author Daryle Emch’s New Book, “Acceptable Worship: What Does It Mean to Worship in Spirit and in Truth?” is a Thought-Provoking Exploration on the Essence of Worship

Recent release “Acceptable Worship: What Does It Mean to Worship in Spirit and in Truth?” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Daryle Emch presents a thorough examination of Scripture that unpacks the profound meaning behind Jesus' directive to worship in spirit and in truth, offering readers a deeper understanding of what it means to truly worship God.