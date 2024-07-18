Author Daryle Emch’s New Book, “Acceptable Worship: What Does It Mean to Worship in Spirit and in Truth?” is a Thought-Provoking Exploration on the Essence of Worship
Recent release “Acceptable Worship: What Does It Mean to Worship in Spirit and in Truth?” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Daryle Emch presents a thorough examination of Scripture that unpacks the profound meaning behind Jesus' directive to worship in spirit and in truth, offering readers a deeper understanding of what it means to truly worship God.
Columbus, OH, July 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Daryle Emch, a pastor and author of “In Pursuit of Pleasure: The Pathway to Sexual Purity”, has completed his new book, “Acceptable Worship: What Does It Mean to Worship in Spirit and in Truth?”: a faith-based dive into the teachings of Scripture to help readers gain a deeper understanding of the true nature of worship.
A graduate of Grace Theological Seminary with a Master of Divinity degree, author Daryle Emch has pastored three churches over a period of twelve years. After twenty years in God’s Wilderness training program, he has invested the last fifteen years ministering primarily to older men, helping to restore their hearts, their marriages, and their families.
“There can be no doubt that worship lies at the center of God’s heart, so it should lie at the center of all believers’ hearts,” writes Emch. “‘Acceptable Worship’ discusses the teaching of Scripture, both from the Old and New Testaments, which answers this critical question: What did Jesus mean when He insisted that true worship must be in spirit and in truth (John 4:24)? While Jesus made many statements instructing and encouraging people to worship the Father, there was no more profound summary statement made by Him than this one. If we are effectively able to unpack what He had in mind when He said that, then we will land at the heart of worship, which lies at the center of the infinitely deep heart of God. What understanding could be more profound?
“The core of ‘Acceptable Worship’ is the unpacking of that truth, and then, helping believers understand the implications of those truths for their everyday lives.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Daryle Emch’s engaging writings will help inspire readers to approach God with reverence, humility, and sincerity, and to worship Him in spirit and in truth in every aspect of their lives. With its insightful commentary, personal accounts, and practical wisdom, “Acceptable Worship” is a must-read for anyone seeking to deepen their understanding of worship and draw closer to God, offering readers a renewed perspective on the true essence of worship and its transformative power in the life of a believer.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Acceptable Worship: What Does It Mean to Worship in Spirit and in Truth?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
