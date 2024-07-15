GDP Training Course is Now Ready and Free
Miami, FL, July 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Pharma Lessons’ new GDP training is finally out. It covers the guidelines for wholesale distribution of medicinal products as an important part of the supply chain management. The course is a summary of the most recent GDP (Good Distribution Practice) guidelines based on Articles 84 and 85b(3) of Directive 2001/83/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 6 November 2001 on the Community code relating to medicinal products for human use (Directive 2001/83/EC).
The company continues to stick to its policy and to provide free training materials without requiring any registration or personal information from its users. The official guidelines are presented in eight chapters that are freely accessible through the main navigational menu of the Pharma Lessons website. Each chapter is in the form of a short and lucid presentation which is easy to follow and understand.
Users are advised to use more up-to-date browsers since the company’s website does not support Internet Explorer 8 or older.
The new free GDP training course is available at:
https://www.pharmalessons.com/free-courses/gdptraining/
Pharma Lessons is an online portal for pharmaceutical and biotech industry courses. The company is already getting great feedback for its premier GCP and GMP trainings and hopes to continue the positive trend with this new free product.
