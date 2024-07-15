Emerging Artist Arnaud Quercy Unveils New Diptych Creations: "Dragon Breeder" and "Dragon"
Paris, France, July 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Emerging artist Arnaud Quercy is proud to announce the completion and unveiling of his latest diptych creations, "Dragon Breeder" and "Dragon." These remarkable sculptures, the result of several months of meticulous work, draw inspiration from the rich world of mythology and explore the enigmatic bond between humans and dragons.
"Dragon Breeder"
- Material: Ceramic, patina
- Dimensions: 34x16x12cm
- Weight: 1.4kg
- Creation Code: Arnaud Quercy Creations / AQC0659 / 2024
In the narrative of "Dragon Breeder," a secretive figure discovers an enigmatic egg within a shadowed kingdom. From this mystical vessel emerges a fearsome dragon. Harboring dark ambitions, the breeder meticulously trains the dragon, plotting to overthrow the tyrant king.
"Dragon"
- Material: Ceramic, patina
- Dimensions: 23x13x28cm
- Weight: 1.6kg
- Creation Code: Arnaud Quercy Creations / AQC0658 / 2024
"Dragon" stands as a testament to the timeless connection between mythology and reality. Sculpted with intricate detail and sinuous curves, this dragon embodies an ancient power that commands both awe and respect. The patina finish adds an aura of timelessness, as if this legendary beast has emerged from the depths of time to remind us of the enduring mysteries and legends of our world.
These sculptures, created as a diptych, tell a powerful story of ambition, power, and the bond between the breeder and his dragon. They evoke a world where the fantastical becomes real, and ancient myths breathe anew.
Arnaud Quercy invites art enthusiasts and the general public to experience these pieces at the “Marché de la Création” art fair in Paris, Edgar Quinet, every Sunday. The artist's dedication to exploring and creating through the lens of mythology continues to inspire and captivate audiences.
Arnaud Quercy is an emerging multidisciplinary artist whose work delves into the realms of abstraction and symbolism. His diverse portfolio spans music, visual arts, writing, and immersive exhibitions. Known for his innovative approach, Quercy's creations are a profound exploration of abstract concepts and symbolic narratives, challenging viewers to engage with the deeper layers of meaning embedded within his work. His sculptures are showcased at the “Marché de la Création” art fair in Paris, Edgar Quinet, every Sunday, offering a unique artistic experience to all who attend.
About Arnaud Quercy
Emerging artist Arnaud Quercy is proud to announce the completion and unveiling of his latest diptych creations, "Dragon Breeder" and "Dragon." These remarkable sculptures, the result of several months of meticulous work, draw inspiration from the rich world of mythology and explore the enigmatic bond between humans and dragons.
"Dragon Breeder"
- Material: Ceramic, patina
- Dimensions: 34x16x12cm
- Weight: 1.4kg
- Creation Code: Arnaud Quercy Creations / AQC0659 / 2024
In the narrative of "Dragon Breeder," a secretive figure discovers an enigmatic egg within a shadowed kingdom. From this mystical vessel emerges a fearsome dragon. Harboring dark ambitions, the breeder meticulously trains the dragon, plotting to overthrow the tyrant king.
"Dragon"
- Material: Ceramic, patina
- Dimensions: 23x13x28cm
- Weight: 1.6kg
- Creation Code: Arnaud Quercy Creations / AQC0658 / 2024
"Dragon" stands as a testament to the timeless connection between mythology and reality. Sculpted with intricate detail and sinuous curves, this dragon embodies an ancient power that commands both awe and respect. The patina finish adds an aura of timelessness, as if this legendary beast has emerged from the depths of time to remind us of the enduring mysteries and legends of our world.
These sculptures, created as a diptych, tell a powerful story of ambition, power, and the bond between the breeder and his dragon. They evoke a world where the fantastical becomes real, and ancient myths breathe anew.
Arnaud Quercy invites art enthusiasts and the general public to experience these pieces at the “Marché de la Création” art fair in Paris, Edgar Quinet, every Sunday. The artist's dedication to exploring and creating through the lens of mythology continues to inspire and captivate audiences.
Arnaud Quercy is an emerging multidisciplinary artist whose work delves into the realms of abstraction and symbolism. His diverse portfolio spans music, visual arts, writing, and immersive exhibitions. Known for his innovative approach, Quercy's creations are a profound exploration of abstract concepts and symbolic narratives, challenging viewers to engage with the deeper layers of meaning embedded within his work. His sculptures are showcased at the “Marché de la Création” art fair in Paris, Edgar Quinet, every Sunday, offering a unique artistic experience to all who attend.
About Arnaud Quercy
Emerging artist Arnaud Quercy is proud to announce the completion and unveiling of his latest diptych creations, "Dragon Breeder" and "Dragon." These remarkable sculptures, the result of several months of meticulous work, draw inspiration from the rich world of mythology and explore the enigmatic bond between humans and dragons.
Contact
Arnaud Quercy CreationsContact
Arnaud Quercy
+33603911304
arnaud-quercy-creations.com/
Arnaud Quercy
+33603911304
arnaud-quercy-creations.com/
Categories