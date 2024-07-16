Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Adventures of Vinny"
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Adventures of Vinny," by Paul Philip Studer.
Vinny was a very streetwise cat - but one day, he forgot himself and caused the most horrendous car crash, involving multiple vehicles.
In the aftermath, the local Policeman - Sergeant Ventress, wants to have Vinny put to sleep, to ensure that he doesn't cause any further catastrophies. Unfortunately, no-one will tell the Sergeant where Vinny lives (they all know, but remain tight lipped).
Other adventures include a very unpleasant journey to Whitby, spent under the bonnet of Elvis's delivery van. Another time, Vinny ends up in Aberdeen, stowed away in a removal van.
The Adventures of Vinny is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 192 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800947924 / 9781800948006
Dimensions: 12.7 x 1.22 x 20.32 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0D7PRZ81J
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/VINNY
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2024
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Categories