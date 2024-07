Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Adventures of Vinny"

Oxford, United Kingdom, July 16, 2024 --( PR.com )-- About The Adventures of VinnyVinny was a very streetwise cat - but one day, he forgot himself and caused the most horrendous car crash, involving multiple vehicles.In the aftermath, the local Policeman - Sergeant Ventress, wants to have Vinny put to sleep, to ensure that he doesn't cause any further catastrophies. Unfortunately, no-one will tell the Sergeant where Vinny lives (they all know, but remain tight lipped).Other adventures include a very unpleasant journey to Whitby, spent under the bonnet of Elvis's delivery van. Another time, Vinny ends up in Aberdeen, stowed away in a removal van.The Adventures of Vinny is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 192 pagesISBN-13: 9781800947924 / 9781800948006Dimensions: 12.7 x 1.22 x 20.32 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B0D7PRZ81JAmazon URL: http://mybook.to/VINNYPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2024About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002