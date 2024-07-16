A New Movie Empire Begins, the 360 Sound and Vision Empire
New York, NY, July 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Moving from a Type 0 civilization to a Type 1 civilization is not easy, let 360 Sound And Vision lead the way with its advanced technology and a new selection of knowledge this fall with its advanced selection of digital media including DVD, Bluray, Streaming & Digital Downloads from its top selection of gravity-defying films.
Releasing on Physical DVD and Blu-ray on July 30, 2024, are the Documentaries:
-America's Most Deadly Police Chases
-Innovators Of Black History Vol. 1
-Automata: The First A.I.
-Ancient Mysteries
-Ancient Symbols 2
-Ancient Astronauts 2
-Forgotten: Mysteries Of The 19th Century
-HAB Theory: Destruction On A Periodic Basis
The Digital Releases for the following films (including Tubi TV, iTunes & Amazon) will be on August 27, 2024, for the movies:
-Innovators Of Black History Vol. 1
-Ice Age: History & Future
and
September 24, 2024, for the films:
-Ancient Mysteries
-Automata: The First A.I.
-Forgotten: Mysteries Of The 19th Century
DVD, Bluray & Digital versions of the following films will be released on November 12, 2024, (that means they will be available at the same time):
-Space Station
-Space Shuttle
-Dogon: Theory Of Creation
-The History Of Cybernetics
"Space Station" is a documentary film directed by Dwayne Buckle. It explores the concept of space stations - artificial structures orbiting planets or celestial bodies - for research, living, and other purposes. Typically manned by astronauts and cosmonauts, these stations serve as platforms for scientific research in microgravity. They also house living quarters, communication systems, and navigation equipment. Dwayne Buckle, the director, has contributed to this fascinating exploration of space and human ingenuity. If you're curious about space and the wonders of microgravity, this documentary might be worth watching.
Prepare for the next chapter in human evolution, as we embark on a mission in space travel, science, and Earth history, buckle your safety harnesses and strap in because where we're going, no movie lover has gone before.
(Buy 360 Sound And Vision DVD's on Amazon):
https://www.amazon.com/Americas-Most-Deadly-Police-Chases/dp/B0CYHBLD2J/
https://www.amazon.com/Innovators-Black-History-Vol-1/dp/B0CYH8H884/
https://www.amazon.com/Ice-Age-History-Future-DVD/dp/B0CXVF65BK/ (https://www.amazon.com/Americas-Most-Deadly-Police-Chases/dp/B0CYHBLD2J/)
Releasing on Physical DVD and Blu-ray on July 30, 2024, are the Documentaries:
-America's Most Deadly Police Chases
-Innovators Of Black History Vol. 1
-Automata: The First A.I.
-Ancient Mysteries
-Ancient Symbols 2
-Ancient Astronauts 2
-Forgotten: Mysteries Of The 19th Century
-HAB Theory: Destruction On A Periodic Basis
The Digital Releases for the following films (including Tubi TV, iTunes & Amazon) will be on August 27, 2024, for the movies:
-Innovators Of Black History Vol. 1
-Ice Age: History & Future
and
September 24, 2024, for the films:
-Ancient Mysteries
-Automata: The First A.I.
-Forgotten: Mysteries Of The 19th Century
DVD, Bluray & Digital versions of the following films will be released on November 12, 2024, (that means they will be available at the same time):
-Space Station
-Space Shuttle
-Dogon: Theory Of Creation
-The History Of Cybernetics
"Space Station" is a documentary film directed by Dwayne Buckle. It explores the concept of space stations - artificial structures orbiting planets or celestial bodies - for research, living, and other purposes. Typically manned by astronauts and cosmonauts, these stations serve as platforms for scientific research in microgravity. They also house living quarters, communication systems, and navigation equipment. Dwayne Buckle, the director, has contributed to this fascinating exploration of space and human ingenuity. If you're curious about space and the wonders of microgravity, this documentary might be worth watching.
Prepare for the next chapter in human evolution, as we embark on a mission in space travel, science, and Earth history, buckle your safety harnesses and strap in because where we're going, no movie lover has gone before.
(Buy 360 Sound And Vision DVD's on Amazon):
https://www.amazon.com/Americas-Most-Deadly-Police-Chases/dp/B0CYHBLD2J/
https://www.amazon.com/Innovators-Black-History-Vol-1/dp/B0CYH8H884/
https://www.amazon.com/Ice-Age-History-Future-DVD/dp/B0CXVF65BK/ (https://www.amazon.com/Americas-Most-Deadly-Police-Chases/dp/B0CYHBLD2J/)
Contact
360 Sound and Vision EntertainmentContact
Dwayne Buckle
347-605-2765
www.360soundandvision.com
Dwayne Buckle
347-605-2765
www.360soundandvision.com
Categories