Loveforce International Releases a DJ Remix and a Song Inspired by a Popular Book
On Friday, July 19 Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles by inRchild and Stix Muzic Group.
Santa Clarita, CA, July 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, July 19, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One of the singles is a DJ remix of a song by Stix Muzic Group. The other Digital Music Single is inspired by a popular Self Help book.
The latest Digital Music Single by Ami Cannon is entitled "I Don’t Take It Personally." It is an Adult Contemporary genre song with elements of Pop, Rock, Soul, and Jazz. It features solid instrumentation & background vocals by Allison Wahl. Lyrically, the song is inspired by Don Miguel Ruiz’s popular book The Four Agreements, focusing on the second agreement “Don’t Take It Personally.” The lyrics put the protagonist in situations where the agreement is applied.
The latest Digital Music Single by Stix Muzic Group is a remix of “Groove Train.” It is a DJ remix done by DJ Chi Uld. The remix makes the recording slightly faster and makes the sound a bit fuzzier than the original R&B House cult recording.
“We’ve got two cutting edge Digital Music Singles coming out this week,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “While Ami Cannon commits the principals of one the “Four Agreements” to music, a DJ with a Chinese-German sounding name is turned loose on a Stix Muzic Group track. Where but on Loveforce International would you find two releases so completely different coming out on the same day?,” he continued.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mack.
For Further information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954.
