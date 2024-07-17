Loveforce International Announces the Release of "How Lizzy Chose Her Mama"
On Friday, July 19, Loveforce International will release a new book in the Children's Book genre.
Santa Clarita, CA, July 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, July 19, Loveforce International announced the release of How Lizzy Chose Her Mama by Kimberly McIntosh. The book was written in the Children’s Book genre. It targets an unusual demographic.
The book is aimed at adopted children. It tells the story of a little spirit who wanted to choose a good home to be born into. She chooses both a mother to carry her and another mother to adopt her once she is born. The Christian-oriented book is meant to reinforce the empowerment of adopted children. It pays tribute to both the women who give their children up for adoption and the mothers who adopt and raise them.
“We are proud to release a book which uplifts an underserved population,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “This book does it in a very insightful and tender way,” he continued.
The Author of the book, Kimberly McIntosh, is herself the adoptive mother of two siblings. It is the joy of raising these two girls that inspired her to write the book. The book is illustrated by Jeffery Crank.
"How Lizzy Chose Her Mama" by Kimberly McIntosh is available globally through Amazon exclusively.
For Further Information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
