Author Jacquetta Simmons’s New Book, "Road to You," is a Compelling Narrative That Delves Deep Into the Complexities of Love, Friendship, and Self-Discovery

Recent release “Road to You” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jacquetta Simmons is a poignant tale that follows Josephine and Emma, lifelong friends whose unspoken love is tested by tragedy and pride. As they confront their true feelings amidst challenges, Simmons navigates themes of love, sacrifice, and personal growth with heartfelt prose.