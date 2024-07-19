Author Jacquetta Simmons’s New Book, "Road to You," is a Compelling Narrative That Delves Deep Into the Complexities of Love, Friendship, and Self-Discovery
Recent release “Road to You” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jacquetta Simmons is a poignant tale that follows Josephine and Emma, lifelong friends whose unspoken love is tested by tragedy and pride. As they confront their true feelings amidst challenges, Simmons navigates themes of love, sacrifice, and personal growth with heartfelt prose.
Rochester, NY, July 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jacquetta Simmons, a mother, writer, and entrepreneur, has completed her new book, “Road to You”: a profound and emotionally stirring tale that centers around two friends who must confront the feelings they share for each other when tragedy alters the course of their lives.
“Best friends Josephine and Emma have kept their feelings for each other a secret in the hope that they are doing the right thing for the other,” writes Simmons. “But when tragedy strikes, they are forced to face those feelings. Still, unable to admit even to themselves what they have known for years, they risk losing the other to pride and others who may want to capture the other’s heart. These two will have to overcome many obstacles if they truly want to be together.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Jacquetta Simmons’s riveting tale unfolds with sensitivity and depth, capturing the intricacies of Josephine and Emma’s relationship as it evolves from friendship to something deeper. Through nuanced storytelling and rich character development, “Road to You” invites readers to contemplate the depth of human connections and the courage required to embrace vulnerability.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Road to You" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“Best friends Josephine and Emma have kept their feelings for each other a secret in the hope that they are doing the right thing for the other,” writes Simmons. “But when tragedy strikes, they are forced to face those feelings. Still, unable to admit even to themselves what they have known for years, they risk losing the other to pride and others who may want to capture the other’s heart. These two will have to overcome many obstacles if they truly want to be together.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Jacquetta Simmons’s riveting tale unfolds with sensitivity and depth, capturing the intricacies of Josephine and Emma’s relationship as it evolves from friendship to something deeper. Through nuanced storytelling and rich character development, “Road to You” invites readers to contemplate the depth of human connections and the courage required to embrace vulnerability.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Road to You" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories