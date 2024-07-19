Rev. Norm Stewart’s Newly Released "The Joseph Project" is an Inspiring Blueprint for Overcoming Life’s Challenges
“The Joseph Project” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Norm Stewart is an insightful guide that delves into biblical principles for overcoming adversity and achieving true success through faith and perseverance.
Kissimmee, FL, July 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Joseph Project”: an inspiring and practical guide to confronting and overcoming life's challenges through faith and biblical principles. “The Joseph Project” is the creation of published author, Rev. Norm Stewart, who has been preaching the gospel for the past fifty-eight years. He has faithfully labored as pastor, evangelist, church planter, Bible teacher, and conference speaker in Jamaica, Haiti, Africa, the UK, and the USA.
Rev. Stewart shares, “The Joseph Project provides the key to confronting and overcoming life’s challenges, adversities, and obstacles. It is the biblical formula for succeeding in every area of life and relationships, both personal and spiritual. It presents the story of a young boy rising from the very pit of rejection, abandonment, slavery, and imprisonment to the pinnacle of success.
“In so doing, it highlights the virtues of his character—his humility, his positive attitude, his integrity, and his forgiving spirit. These virtues, grounded in his firm faith in God and his willingness to risk his life to defend them, were the hallmark of his success. This faith not only enabled him to overcome bitterness and conquer immorality but elevated him from prison to the governor’s mansion of a country he entered as a slave. Through his wisdom and extraordinary courage, he prepared Egypt to avert the effects of the worst economic disaster to threaten the world at that time.
“The Joseph Project presents a biblical blueprint for success. This is based on the simple formula that what God did for Joseph, He wants to do for anyone willing to follow the same principles.
“Through this project, you will learn the secret of true prosperity. That, contrary to popular belief, true prosperity is often not measured by how much wealth you own or how many degrees you have earned but by having a right relationship with God.
“Joseph was regarded as a prosperous man by his masters even while he was a slave and a prisoner. By adapting the strategies he employed, you will not only succeed in your endeavors, but the problems you encounter that would threaten to delay or deny your success will prove to be only stepping stones on your path to real success.
“By demonstrating how Joseph’s problems became stepping stones on his journey to the governorship of Egypt, The Joseph Project provides a scriptural blueprint that is applicable to most problems we face today.
“Even when those things seem to harm us, God has a purpose for allowing them. Be assured if He allows it, it is for our good, and He will go through it with us. He was with Joseph as a slave and as a prisoner.
“This project also inspires us to persevere and never abandon our hopes and dreams regardless of the circumstances we may face. We have the confidence that just as He did for Joseph, He will do for us and that He will make a way when there seems to be no way.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Norm Stewart’s new book is a powerful testament to the enduring power of faith, offering readers a roadmap to navigate and triumph over life's obstacles by following the principles demonstrated in the life of Joseph.
Consumers can purchase “The Joseph Project” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Joseph Project,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
