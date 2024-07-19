Angela Elder’s Newly Released “Embracing the Diamond Within: No Pressure, No Diamond” is an Inspirational Guide to Faith and Resilience
“Embracing the Diamond Within: No Pressure, No Diamond” from Christian Faith Publishing author Angela Elder is a motivational exploration of faith, personal growth, and the transformative power of life's pressures through a Christian lens.
Cromwell, CT, July 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Embracing the Diamond Within: No Pressure, No Diamond”: a heartfelt and motivational exploration of how life's pressures can transform us into our best selves through faith in God. “Embracing the Diamond Within: No Pressure, No Diamond” is the creation of published author, Angela Elder, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.
Elder shares, “The pressure is necessary. God has a plan for you. This plan is for you to have hope and to bring glory to Him. It’s not about you, it’s about Jesus Christ and how he died for all your sins no matter what your life journey is.
“The pressures sometimes come from the choices we make, but remember God gave you free will and allows you the choice to serve Him. When we choose our own direction, we fall into a life of confusion, chaos, pain, and fear.
“Once you relax, release, and embrace your life with God, He will turn that pressure into purpose. When you embrace the diamond within, it will start to shine. Now just like a diamond, accept your shine. Once you accept it, all you have to do is walk in God’s grace, and He will lead the way because He created you to be a diamond.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angela Elder’s new book offers readers a powerful reminder of the strength and beauty found within when one trusts in God’s plan and embraces the challenges of life with faith and resilience.
Consumers can purchase “Embracing the Diamond Within: No Pressure, No Diamond” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Embracing the Diamond Within: No Pressure, No Diamond,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
