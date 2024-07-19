Bruce Mann Jr.’s Newly Released “IT’S TIME” is a Prophetic Call to Spiritual Awakening
“IT’S TIME,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bruce Mann Jr., is a profound exploration of biblical prophecy and the urgent message for spiritual preparation in the face of contemporary challenges. Mann’s book serves as a wake-up call for believers and non-believers alike, emphasizing the importance of aligning with God’s truth and preparing for eternal consequences.
Ewa Beach, HI, July 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “IT’S TIME,” a thought-provoking examination of biblical truths, is the creation of published author, Bruce Mann Jr.
Mann shares, “What is written in these papers highlights the Holy Bible to give you an accurate understanding of where you are in the history of the world right now so that you can make an informed decision concerning your immediate and never-ending future. It is a warning to the saved (if indeed you are) to be steadfast in your faith in the Word of God. It is also a warning to the world to stop being deceived (allowing oneself to believe what is not true) and to always remember that everyone (who has the knowledge of good and evil) is without excuse before God regarding His existence and His will for mankind’s salvation according to His Word of truth. Amen.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bruce Mann Jr.’s new book challenges readers to reevaluate their spiritual stance and respond to God’s call with conviction and clarity.
Consumers can purchase “IT’S TIME” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “IT’S TIME,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
