Agustina Valdez’s Newly Released “Whispers of the Soul: Susurros del Alma” is a Profound Spiritual Journey
“Whispers of the Soul: Susurros del Alma” from Christian Faith Publishing author Agustina Valdez is a heartfelt exploration of emotional and spiritual growth, emphasizing the divine purpose behind life’s experiences.
Burtonsville, MD, July 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Whispers of the Soul: Susurros del Alma”: an encouraging resource for spiritual and personal empowerment. “Whispers of the Soul: Susurros del Alma” is the creation of published author, Agustina Valdez, who was born in the Dominican Republic and came to the United States in the early ’90s. She was afraid of the unknown like any immigrant but determined to grow, and she evolved as a human being. She decided to take her journey very seriously and committed to it by giving her life to God because he knows better. Now she shares some of the blessings, knowledge, and wisdom shown to her.
Valdez shares, “In our life journey, everything happens for a reason that our mind cannot comprehend because it comes from our soul and the heart, and it can only be felt, not understood. We are emotional beings, and most importantly, we are spiritual beings. Our emotions can lead us to something supernatural or destructive.
If you are having difficulties handling your emotions, know that they are part of the process that leads you to growth, self-discovery, and self-evolution that guide your soul’s purpose—your mission here on earth.
“Breathe, relax, and start all over. Everything is a continuation.
“This is life through my lenses—an adventure that takes us to God, our main source.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Agustina Valdez’s new book offers readers an intimate look at the emotional and spiritual journey, encouraging reflection, growth, and a deeper connection with God.
Consumers can purchase “Whispers of the Soul: Susurros del Alma” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Whispers of the Soul: Susurros del Alma,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
