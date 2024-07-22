Roberta Hamer’s Newly Released "One to Another" is a Powerful and Inspirational Memoir
“One to Another” from Christian Faith Publishing author Roberta Hamer is a moving autobiographical work that explores themes of resilience, faith, and personal growth through the author’s life experiences.
Raleigh, NC, July 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “One to Another,” a message of encouragement to anyone facing a challenging period of life, is the creation of published author, Roberta Hamer.
Hamer shares, “This book is very inspirational, and I hope it will help someone and bless the person, to let them know that they can make it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Roberta Hamer’s new book provides readers with an intimate look into the author’s journey, offering hope and encouragement through personal stories of overcoming adversity.
Consumers can purchase “One to Another” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “One to Another,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
